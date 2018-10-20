Prep Football Roundup: Stone High stuns Wayne County, Vancleave RB gets hot

The Gulfport football team tightened its grip on first place in Region 4-6A with a 28-21 victory over D’Iberville Friday night at Milner Stadium.
Gulfport senior quarterback T.Q. Newsome led another balanced effort, completing eight of 15 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 15 times for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Both of Newsome’s touchdown tosses were to Tommie Johnson.
Tyran Gable had the Admirals’ first touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run at the 9:20 mark of the first quarter.
Gulfport, which improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in region play, put together its another impressive performance on defense, limiting a talented D’Iberville offense to 247 total yards.
D’Iberville junior quarterback Jaden Walley completed six of 14 passes for 129 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also ran 16 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
D’Iberville senior running back Marquis Whitley ran 16 times for 63 yards and had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.
D’Iberville dropped to 5-3 and 3-2.
East Central 42, Bay High 0: The East Central football team (8-0, 4-0) picked up its second consecutive shutout and fourth of the season in Hurley Friday night.
The victory clinched the Hornets’ second consecutive Region 8-4A title and East Central head coach Seth Smith tied Dodd Lee for the most wins in program history at 42.
East Central has 19 consecutive regular season contests to extend the school record.
Harrison Central 35, Hancock 23: Dayln Anderson completed 12 of 17 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown as Harrison Central improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in Region 4-6A.
Gino Johnson led the Red Rebels on the ground with 17 carries for 91 yards. Ricky Willis ran 11 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior receiver Brandon Smith paced Harrison Central in receptions with five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. Jacobi Moore added four catches for 53 yards.
Javier Simmons came up with a defensive score on a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Hancock quarterback Caleb Garcia completed nine of 17 passes for 162 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
George County 13, Terry 0: The George County football team put together a stellar defensive showing to improve to 3-7 overall and 2-3 in Region 3-6A.
The first score of the night for the Rebels was a safety on a sack by Kody McCraney.
Laine Evans added a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter to push the Rebels’ lead to 5-0 at the half.
Senior running back Ja’vion Riley added an 8-yard touchdown run and Luke Thompson caught a pass from Jonathan Havard for the 2-point conversion.
Biloxi 14, Pascagoula 10: Biloxi went to its bag of tricks for the winning score Friday night as receiver Michael Hebert threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Montgomery with 8:36 remaining to allow the Indians to improve to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in Region 4-6A.
Sophomore quarterback Tristan Thompson had the only other score for Biloxi on a touchdown run in the first quarter.
Stone High 34, Wayne County 21: The Tomcats improved to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in Region 4-5A with an impressive road victory in Waynesboro Friday night.
Junior Caleb Armstrong found the end zone twice on runs of 14 and 18 yards in the first half to tie the game at 14-14 at the half.
The Tomcats owned the second half, beginning with a 70-yard return for a touchdown by Jade Woodard to begin the third quarter.
Quarterback Trey Arrington had a hand in both of the fourth quarter touchdowns – a 40-yard toss to Kaleb Giliner and a 35-yard run by the senior.
St. Stanislaus 29, Moss Point 11: The Rockachaws (4-5, 3-1) scored 29 points in the first half and rolled to a crucial Region 8-4A victory on the road.
Max Favre threw for three touchdowns in the first half, two to Dallas Payne and another to Chris Smith.
Brandon Bordelon also had a 72-yard touchdown run in the first half.
Moss Point dropped to 3-7 and 2-2.
Hattiesburg 49, Picayune 35: The Tigers (9-0, 5-0) scored the final two touchdowns in a back-and-forth affair Friday night.
Jakail Myers threw a 30-yard toss to Danzelle Whitney to give Maroon Tide a 21-14 advantage in the second quarter and Picayune went up 29-28 in the third, but that was the final lead of the night for the Maroon Tide.
Jortin Raine scored the first two touchdowns of the game for Picayune (6-3, 4-1).
Hattiesburg senior quarterback Jarod Conner completed 13 of 21 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns while running 19 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
Vancleave 32, Pass Christian 0: Senior running back C.J. Johnson had a huge night with 11 carries for 244 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs improved to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in Region 8-4A.
A key play came on the final play of the second quarter when Kelsey Green blocked a field goal and Christian Knell returned it 85 yards for the touchdown.
Brandon Payne also had eight carries for 40 yards and a touchdown for Vancleave, which had 318 yards of total offense.
Poplarville 49, Purvis 0: The Hornets had an easy time of it on the road Friday night as junior Chasin Sones had a pair of rushing scores and a 10-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Antonio Barnes.
Caziah Daniels, Amahd Bolton, Barnes and Chase Shears also added rushing touchdowns for Poplarville (8-1, 4-0).
Gautier 48, Pearl River Central 14: Gautier cruised on its home field, improving to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in Region 4-5A.
Senior quarterback Dalyn McDonald threw for one touchdown and ran for another. Kameron Kincaid, Devin Dixson, Jordan Irving and Tyrese Combest also had rushing touchdowns for the Gators.
Other scores
Ocean Springs 28, St. Martin 19
Clarkdale 28, St. Patrick 14
