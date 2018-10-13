Prep Football Roundup: Ocean Springs QB gets rolling, East Central D steps up again

Senior running back C.J. Johnson ran for a pair of touchdowns as Vancleave picked up a 24-7 victory over Bay High picked up a win on Senior night.
Johnson’s two scoring runs came from 14 an 17 yards out.
Roy Johnson had the other Vancleave touchdown on a quarterback sneak with 1:12 remaining in the game.
C.J. Johnson ran 13 times for 70 yards and and Chase Aubrey had 20 carries for 100 yards.
Vancleave improved to 4-4 and 1-2 in Region 8-4A. Bay High dropped to 1-7 and 1-2.
East Central 16, St. Stanislaus 0: The Class 4A No. 1 Hornets tightened their grasp on Region 8-4A with their third shutout of the season.
East Central had a pair of touchdowns and both came in first half — a 26-yarder by Dylan Grinsteinner and 4 yards from Cameron Gray.
A 34-yard field goal by Branson Davis with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter closed out the scoring for the Hornets (7-0, 3-0).
Moss Point 15, Pass Christian 0: The Tigers had three running backs rush for 75 yards or more and the defense put together its first shutout of the season.
Tytus Miles and Keandre Booker provided the two touchdowns for Moss Point (3-6, 2-1) and Dominique Dees was the other Tiger running back to hit the 75-yard mark.
Stone High 28, Gautier 15: Caleb Armstrong had 150 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns as Stone High improved to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in Region 4-5A.
Josten James had a big game on defense for the Tomcats, collecting 15 tackles — five for negative yardage.
St. Martin 41, Biloxi 23: The Yellow Jackets regained the lead at 21-16 with 4:53 left in the first half and rolled to a key Region 4-6A win.
Mileon Graham ran for three touchdowns and threw for another to lead St. Martin (5-3, 2-2) on offense.
Senior running back Ham McGee also added a 53-yard touchdown run and Ricco Moore came up with an interception return for a touchdown.
Poplarville 26, Sumrall 14: Poplarville senior quarterback Antonio had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half to help spark the Hornets to a key win in Region 7-4A.
Amahd Bolton contributed a rushing score for the Hornets (7-1, 3-0) and Casin Sones had the final touchdown from 20 yards out with 1:58 remaining.
Ocean Springs 35, Pascagoula 7: Junior quarterback Blake Noblin threw for four touchdowns as Ocean Springs improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 4-6A.
Noblin’s touchdown tosses were for 81, 11, 27 and 34 yards.
Senior running back Micah Kelly also had a 54-yard touchdown run for the Greyhounds.
Pascagoula dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the region.
D’Iberville 56, Hancock 28: Warriors sophomore cornerback Justin Walley had a pair of interceptions, returning one 99 yards for a touchdown another 71 yards to the Hancock 3.
D’Iberville improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 4-6A.
Picayune 57, Long Beach 7: Senior running back Jortin Raine had another big night on the ground, rushing 21 times for 256 yards and a touchdown for the Maroon Tide (6-2, 4-0).
Kade Turnage found the end zone three times for Picayune, running nine times for 99 yards total.
Pearl River Central 40, West Harrison 19: Kobe Whitehead ran for three touchdowns as Pearl River Central improved to 3-5 and 2-2 in Region 4-5A.
Resurrection 44, Mount Olive 6: Senior defensive end/running back Terrance Spivey ran for three touchdowns as RCS improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Region 4-1A.
Senior quarterback Jacob Galle also had a pair of touchdown tosses for Resurrection, which plays host to Lumberton next week.
Other scores
Gulfport 42, Harrison Central 21
Perry Central 46, St. Patrick 0
Pearl 41, George County 0
Comments