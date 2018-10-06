Prep Football Roundup: T.Q. Newsome puts on a show for Gulfport, D’Iberville rallies

The Gulfport football team survived another shootout Friday night, 49-42, at Hancock to improve to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in region play.
Gulfport senior quarterback T.Q. Newsome completed 10 of 12 passes for 216 yards for one touchdown and an interception. On the ground, the Southern Miss commit ran 17 times for 122 yards and four touchdowns.
“T.Q. Is a special athlete and a special kid,” Hancock coach Neil Lollar told the Sea Coast Echo. “There is a reason he’s going to USM and why he is playing in an all-star game.”
Gulfport senior running back Tionne Frost ran 13 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Hancock senior running back Blake Comeaux had 38 carries for 205 yards, four touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions.
Gulfport held a 21-0 lead in the first half before the Hawks (2-5, 0-3) rallied behind Comeaux’s big performance.
The game was put to rest when Gulfport recovered an onside kick by Hancock and ran out the clock.
Gulfport had 538 yards of total offense and Hancock had 357.
D’Iberville 52, Pascagoula 50: D’Iberville junior quarterback Jaden Walley ran the ball in the end zone on the game’s final play for a wild finish Friday night in Pascagoula.
The Panthers scored to go up 50-46 with 25 seconds remaining, but a long toss by Walley and a pass interference call on Pascagoula set up a short run by Walley to provide the winning score.
Pascagoula dominated the early going and led 29-13 at the half.
Pascagoula had 460 yards rushing with Montello Kirkland leading the way with 30 carries for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Jacoryn Walker added 144 yards on 21 carries.
Pascagoula dropped to 1-6 and 0-3 in Region 4-6A while D’Iberville improved to 4-2 and 2-1.
Moss Point 21, Vancleave 19: Moss Point (2-6, 1-1 in 8-4A) took a 21-19 lead on a 3-yard run by Keandre Booker with 8:10 remaining and held off Vancleave in the final moments for the Tigers’ first region win.
Booker had a big night with two rushing touchdowns on offense to go with 12 tackles and a sack on defense.
Sophomore quarterback Ruben Lee also had a 1-yard scoring run for the Tigers.
Vancleave took a 19-15 advantage with 10:03 left on a halfback pass from C.J. Johnson to Kade Thrasher, but that was the final lead of the night for Vancleave (3-4, 0-2).
Picayune 36, Stone High 21: The Maroon Tide (5-2, 3-0) scored all 15 points in the fourth quarter to secure a home victory over the Tomcats (1-5, 1-2).
Jairice Travis had two interceptions for Picayune, returning one 61 yards for a touchdown. He also had a 5-yard run for a touchdown on offense.
Stone High drops to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in region play.
Ocean Springs 13, Biloxi 7: Ocean Springs had a pair of touchdowns in the second half to win a defensive battle at Biloxi Friday night.
Blake Noblin provided the decisive score on a 1-yard run with 10:55 remaining for the Greyhounds (4-3, 2-1 in 4-6A).
Senior running back Micah Kelly tied the game at 7-7 on a 10-yard run at the 9:06 mark of the third quarter.
Biloxi’s lone score was a 2-yard run by Alizha Syas with 1:32 left in the first half. The Indians dropped to 3-4 and 1-2.
East Central 56, Pass Christian 7: The Hornets (6-0, 2-0) jumped out to a big early lead and cruised to the win in Hurley.
Senior running back Cameron Gray saw his first action since the season opener due to a broken tibia. He had four carries for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Juniors Dylan Grinsteinner and Teshun McGee both had 81 yards rushing to lead East Central. Grinsteinner had two touchdowns and McGee had one.
Junior quarterback Will Young had 10 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Senior linebacker Avery White tallied 12 tackles, including four for negative yardage, and one sack.
Gautier 49, West Harrison 14: Jordan Irving ran for four touchdowns as Gautier improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Region 4-5A.
West Harrison dropped to 2-5 and 0-3.
St. Stanislaus 7, Bay High 0: The Rockachaws won their sixth consecutive Battle for the Crab Trap as they improved to 3-4 and 2-0 in Region 8-4A.
The lone score of the night came from SSC fullback Chris Smith, who ran 5 yards for a touchdown with 8:11 left in the third quarter.
Poplarville 62, Forrest County AHS 6: Chase Shears and Amahd Bolton both ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Hornets had little trouble picking up the win on homecoming. Poplarville improves to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 7-4A.
Other scores
Harrison Central 17, St. Martin 10
Richton 41, St. Patrick 7
Resurrection 43, Salem 13
Wayne County 48, Long Beach 24
Hattiesburg 60, Pearl River Central 7
