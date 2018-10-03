Two Coast football standouts land invitations to Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game

A pair of Coast products were named Wednesday as participants in this year’s Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game.

East Central senior linebacker Avery White and Harrison Central offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey are the lone representatives from the state’s southernmost six counties on the Mississippi team.

White is part of an East Central defense that has set the tone early for the Hornets during a 5-0 start to the season. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior has 62 tackles, including 14 for negative yardage, this season after leading the Coast with 202 tackles as a junior.

White holds scholarship offers from Southern Miss and South Alabama.

East Central is the Sun Herald No. 1 and is ranked No. 9 overall and No. 1 in all of Class 4A in the Associated Press poll.

Ramsey is a 6-foot-3, 315-pound senior who verbally committed to Ole Miss in March. He has played a large role in Harrison Central’s resurgence on offense this season, helping lead the Red Rebels to a 5-1 start.

The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 in Montgomery, Alabama.