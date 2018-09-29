Prep Football Roundup: Bay High ends 2-year drought, Harrison Central rolls again

The long two-year wait is over for the Bay High football team.
The Tigers topped rival Pass Christian 27-13 Friday night for the program’s first victory since they beat St. Patrick 28-6 on Sept. 16, 2016.
It was an especially sweet win for Bay High coach Benji Foreman, who was forced out as head coach in March and reinstated soon after following a campaign by students and players.
“Oh man, I’m so happy for these guys that have been with me 3 or 4 years,” Foreman said. “I’m just happy for the kids. It’s been a long time for them.”
There were plenty of hugs and smiles among the coaches and players once the final seconds ticked off the clock at Pass Christian.
“When we stopped them on fourth down late in the game, there was a minute and something left when the offense took over,” Foreman said. “That was the big thing, finally seeing them smile.”
Bay High improved to 1-5 and 1-0 in Region 8-4A with the victory while Pass Christian dropped to 1-5 and 0-1.
Pass Christian jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the first quarter thanks to three Bay High turnovers during the first 12 minutes.
“After that, our kids fought through the adversity,” Foreman said. “They fought back and kind of took control of it.”
Sophomore Sema’j Robertson had a pair of touchdowns for Bay High, one rushing and one receiving. Seniors Cade Compretta and Maxwell Lewis both added rushing scores.
Harrison Central 21, Biloxi 0: The Red Rebels pulled off their fifth consecutive win to improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 4-6A.
After relying on senior quarterback Dayln Anderson and the passing game the last few weeks, it was the rushing attack that set the tone for Harrison Central on Friday in Lyman.
Sophomore running back Jaidon McClain ran 16 times for 175 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The Red Rebels had 282 yards total on the ground.
Anderson completed six of 13 passes for 93 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown to Erion Moore.
Isaiah Atkins had the other touchdown for Harrison Central on an 8-yard run.
Biloxi dropped to 3-3 and 1-1.
Gulfport 28, Pascagoula 15: Senior quarterback T.Q. Newsome completed 11 of 16 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown to help the Admirals improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 4-6A.
Newsome also ran eight times for 63 yards and two scores.
Tommie Johnson hauled in five passes for 91 yards and Deshun Shields had four catches for 86 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown.
Gulfport led the game 14-0 at the half and never let the Panthers get closer than 14-8 at the 1:52 mark of the third quarter.
Pascagoula junior running back Jacoryn Walker led all rushers with 21 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. He also had two catches for 54 yards and a score.
St. Stanislaus 41, Vancleave 28: The Rockachaws scored 34 second-half points to rally past Vancleave, which held a 20-0 lead in the second quarter.
St. Stanislaus quarterback Max Favre completed 15 of 30 passes and three touchdowns. Dallas Payne was Favre’s top target with eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Bordelon also had three catches for 109 yards and a touchdown and also had an 8-yard rushing score.
St. Stanislaus improved to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in Region 8-4A.
Devon Hand, Chase Aubry and C.J. Johnson all had rushing scores for Vancleave (3-3, 0-1). Johnson’s touchdown was a 90-yard run on Vancleave’s first play from scrimmage.
St. Martin 27, Hancock 7: Ham Magee rushed 11 times for 142 yards and two scores, and younger brother Jay Magee added 81 yards and another touchdown for the Yellow Jackets (4-2, 1-1).
D’Iberville 49, Ocean Springs 28: The D’Iberville offense came to life in a key Region 4-6A victory at Greyhound Stadium.
D’Iberville junior quarterback Jaden Walley missed much of the second half with injury, but had touchdown runs of 62 and 59 yards. He also had a 42-yard touchdown toss to Marquis Whitley.
Whitley added touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards for D’Iberville (3-2, 1-1)
Senior Michael Kozlowski, who replaced Walley at quarterback, had a 1-yard touchdown run and a 29-yard touchdown toss to Justin Walley.
Senior running back Micah Kelly led Ocean Springs (3-3, 1-1) with three rushing touchdowns, including a 69-yarder.
Wayne County 53, Pearl River Central 41: Running back Kobe Whitehead had four rushing touchdowns in a losing effort for the Blue Devils (2-4, 1-1).
Poplarville 31, Greene County 14: Senior quarterback Antonio Barnes ran for touchdowns of 13 and 53 yards and threw another to Canaan Ray from 44 yards out to lead Poplarville (5-1, 1-0 in 7-4A) to a key win in the Region 7-4A opener.
Ethan Spiers kicked a 14-yard field goal to give Poplarville a 3-0 lead at the half and Ethan Taylor added a 5-yard run for the Hornets.
North Forrest 31, St. Patrick 14: North Forrest jumped out to a 31-0 lead at the half and cruised to the win to improve to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in Region 8-2A. St. Patrick dropped to 3-3 and 0-1.
Gautier 48, Long Beach 33: Gautier ended a two-game skid with senior quarterback Dalyn McDonald leading the way with three touchdown rushes.
Jordan Irving and Kameron Kincaid added two scores a piece for the Gators (4-2, 1-1 in Region 4-5A).
Other scores
Stringer 30, Resurrection 0
Picayune 62, West Harrison 3
Brandon 43, George County 0
Hattiesburg 56, Stone High 14
East Central 36, Moss Point 12
Comments