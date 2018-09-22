Prep Football Roundup: Gulfport-St. Martin decided in final moments, Picayune rolls

Gulfport narrowly survived a 35-34 contest at St. Martin Friday night as a 2-point conversion try came up shy late in the fourth quarter for the Yellow Jackets.
Gulfport led 28-7 at the half, but watched the lead quickly evaporate in the second half as Mileon Graham ran 8 yards for a touchdown with 27 seconds left in the third quarter to tie the game at 28-28.
Gulfport senior quarterback T.Q. Newsome put the Admirals back in the lead on a 13-yard touchdown toss to Deshun Shields to go up 35-28 with 6:41 remaining.
St. Martin decided to go for the win after Graham threw a 20-yard touchdown to Ham McGee with 3:29 left, but Graham’s run came up short on the two-point conversion.
The Gulfport defense came up with another late stop to preserve the win in the Region 4-6A opener for both teams.
Newsome, a Southern Miss commit, had another big game, completing 10 of 15 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he carried 18 times for 106 yards and two scores.
Graham completed five of 10 passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 16 times for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Harrison Central 26, Pascagoula 24: Harrison Central senior quarterback Dayln Anderson had a big day passing the ball, completing 13 of 24 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns.
His favorite target was Brandon Smith, who had seven catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Moore had four receptions for 57 yards and a score.
Gino Johnson led the way on the ground with 22 carries for 110 yards for the Red Rebels (4-1, 1-0).
Pascagoula dropped to 1-4 and 0-1 as quarterback Slade Mink threw for a pair of touchdowns.
Ocean Springs 39, Hancock 29: A 77-yard touchdown pass from Ocean Springs quarterback Blake Noblin to Khalil Levy broke open a tight contest in the fourth quarter in the Kiln Friday night.
Kaylee Foster, who shot to national fame two weeks ago when she won homecoming queen and kicked a game-winning extra point on the same night, also kicked a pair of field goals for Ocean Springs (3-2, 1-0).
Noblin had two other passing touchdowns — a 64-yard screen pass to Micah Kelly and a 28-yard toss to Darian Wallace.
Pearl River Central 33, Long Beach 31: Kobe Whitehead had a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:55 remaining to hand the Blue Devils (2-3, 1-0) a win in the Region 4-5A opener for both teams.
PRC managed to block a Long Beach field goal attempt with 35 seconds remaining to preserve the victory.
Whitehead led PRC with three touchdowns. The Blue Devils also had a touchdown toss of 34 yards from Cameron Brunson to Detrich Spikes.
The Blue Devils’ first score of the night came from the defense on an interception return for a touchdown by Damon Anderson.
Long Beach dropped to 2-3 and 0-1.
Stone High 56, West Harrison 13: Stone High (1-3, 1-0) led 35-7 at the half and cruised to its first win of the season at West Harrison.
Senior Joseph Miller led West Harrison (2-3, 0-1) with eight rushes for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Picayune 60, Wayne County 33: Picayune jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the second quarter and rolled to an impressive victory to open Region 4-5A play. Jortin Raine led Picayune (3-2, 1-0) with 20 carries for 190 yards.
The Maroon Tide will travel to West Harrison next week.
Hattiesburg 40, Gautier 13: A 47-yard touchdown run by Jordan Irving gave Gautier a 13-7 lead with 5:15 left in the first half, but that would be the end of the scoring for the Gators against the state’s No. 2 team.
Gautier (3-2, 0-1) will next travel to Long Beach.
Other scores
Sumrall 21, Pass Christian 13
Bogue Chitto 40, St. Patrick 20
MRA 59, St. Stanislaus 14
Greene County 35, Moss Point 24
Oak Grove 39, George County 7
Resurrection 49, Sacred Heart 14
