Prep Football Roundup: SSC RB sets record with huge game, East Central reaches new mark

St. Stanislaus senior running back Delvin Henry accomplished something Friday night in a 63-49 win over Pearl River Central that no other Rockachaw has done in over a century of football.
Henry rushed 19 times for 363 yards and seven touchdowns, setting school records for single-game rushing yardage and total points.
“It was a pretty outstanding performance,” SSC coach Nathan Encrapera said. “Our offensive line play was really good. I thought we were really close (last week) against St. Martin. We were able to get that little bit more grit in our play. We did a great job blocking for him. He did a great job of reading his blocks. He’s hard to bring down. He runs real hard with determination. It was 11 guys on the field playing their hearts out.”
Friday’s win was Encrapera’s first as the SSC head coach and the Rockachaws improved to 1-3.
The first half was a barn burner with St. Stanislaus leading 42-41 at halftime.
“Defensively, the first half reminded me of that 82-80 game against Poplarville (in 2012),” Encrapera said. “We made some adjustments in the second half and got after it.”
East Central 54, Hazlehurst 12: East Central continues to set new markers for the program under sixth-year head coach Seth Smith.
The Hornets rolled to a 54-12 win at Hazlehurst Friday night to set a program record for consecutive regular season victories at 15.
TeShun McGee and Dylan Grinsteinner both ran for three touchdowns for No. 1 East Central, which improves to 4-0.
McGee, who ran seven times for 83 yards, had the first score of the night from 7 yards out and added touchdown runs of 35 and 25 yards in the second half.
Grinsteinner’s touchdowns came on runsof 1, 9 and 30 yards. He ran 15 times for 136 yards.
With East Central dealing with plenty of injuries, McGee has been a nice addition to the backfield after transferring in from Gautier prior to the season.
“He definitely passed the eye test,” East Central coach Seth Smith said of McGee when he first arrived in Hurley. “I think the biggest thing is understanding the mentality we require each week, getting tougher and tougher. He keeps getting better. Each week he has improved, which is important.”
Junior quarterback Will Young also found the end zone twice for East Central.
“It definitely helps having a quarterback who is so athletic,” Smith said. “That’s helped us a lot in the running game.”
The East Central defense, which has two shutouts, again gave up little ground to Hazlehurst.
“They were phenomenal,” Smith said of his defense. “We blew one assignment right before halftime and I know we forced five turnovers.”
Vancleave 21, Perry Central 7: The Bulldogs improved to 3-2 with a victory in a game that was moved to Petal High School’s stadium.
Roy Johnson got the Bulldogs on the board first with a 1-yard touchdown run at the 8:44 mark of the second quarter.
After the game was tied 7-7 at the half, Johnson gave the Bulldogs the lead for good with a 2-yard touchdown run at the 8:12 mark of the third quarter.
Chase Aubry gave the Bulldogs all the insurance they needed with 34-yard touchdown run with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
Resurrection 14, Northlake 6: RCS senior quarterback Jake Galle had a big day passing the ball as the Eagles improved to 3-1.
Galle completed 15 of 23 passes for 232 yards and a touchdowns. His scoring toss was a 61-yarder to Javid Shedwick.
Terrance Spivey also had a 12-yard touchdown run for RCS.
Poplarville 55, Heidelberg 7: The Hornets (4-1) rolled to a convincing victory as eight different Hornets accounted for touchdowns.
The longest scores were a 90-yard kickoff return by Canaan Ray, a 60-yard rush by Casin Sones, an 89-yarder by Chase Shears and a 56-yard run by Tyson Holston.
Harrison Central 21, George County 10: The Red Rebels led 21-3 at the half and cruised to a road victory at Lucedale, improving to 3-1.
The Red Rebels led 21-3 at the half and cruised to a road victory at Lucedale, improving to 3-1.
Harrison Central senior quarterback Dayln Anderson completed 15 of 27 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score.
Erion Moore led Harrison Central receivers with six catches for 121 yards. Brandon Smith added four receptions for 63 yards and a TD.
Northshore (La.) 13, Biloxi 10: Northshore quarterback Michael Benedict hit Cade Fleetwood for a touchdown in overtime to win at Biloxi Friday night.
Biloxi scored first in overtime on a25-yard field goal by Cade Ganer, but Benedict’s diving toss into the end zone put the game to an end.
Biloxi’s only other score was a touchdown run by Alizha Syas as the Indians dropped to 2-2.
St. Patrick 39, Sacred Heart 21: Ina game that didn’t start until 8:30 p.m. due to lightning in the area, St. Patrick pulled away late to improve to 3-1.
Lakeshore 28, Hancock 7: Blake Comeaux led Hancock (2-2) with 26 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Other scores
Greene County 41, Long Beach 21
South Jones 35, Bay High 20
Wayne County 37, Moss Point 19
Comments