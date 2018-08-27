Bobby Hall left Biloxi for ‘a real football town.’ It didn’t work out for him there.

Bobby Hall appears one step closer to calling it a career.
He stepped down as the head coach at Biloxi High School in February after three seasons, questioning the quality of prep football on the Coast in the process.
On Monday, he resigned from another coaching job. He told the Meridian Star that he is leaving Philadelphia High School after arriving there in April.
“I thought I was the man for this job, obviously I am not,” Hall told the paper. “I cannot get these children to respond to me, so I am going to step aside and let someone else take that role.”
Philadelphia is coming off a 38-14 loss to Bay Springs after its season opener against Ruleville was called in the second quarter due to lightning with Philadelphia leading 20-6.
Hall is 310-105 in 33 years as a high school head coach.
The 63-year-old Hall created quite the stir on the Coast February after he refused to restructure his contract at Biloxi and stepped down.
“The next group will get them a bunch of good players,” Hall told the Sun Herald in February. “Down here (on the Coast), it’s like Conference USA or the Sun Belt. It’s not the SEC West. It’s kind of mind boggling to me that back in the 60’s and 70’s that the best high school football in the entire state of Mississippi was played on the Coast. Now, I’m not sure if it’s not the worst.”
Hall was upbeat about his new Philadelphia job in April when he spoke to the Sun Herald.
“I just wanted to coach at a school where football is important,” Hall said. “It’s important in this community and in this school. I’m very grateful. The sky is the limit here and I’m really excited about it.
“They have a rich and storied tradition. It’s one of the real football towns in Mississippi.”
Biloxi is currently 1-1 under first-year head coach Katlan French, who served as Hall’s defensive coordinator at Biloxi.
