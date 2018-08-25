Prep Football Roundup: D’Iberville topples No. 1, Gulfport’s star QB dazzles vs. Petal

Gulfport senior quarterback T.Q. Newsome put together an outstanding effort Friday night to lift the Admirals to a 33-28 victory over Petal at Milner Stadium.
Newsome completed 19 of 28 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 19 times for 96 yards and two more scores.
The 445 yards of total offense set a career high for the 6-foot-2, 208-pound Southern Miss commit.
Newsome accounted for all five of Gulfport’s scores, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Deshun Shields with 1:33 remaining to give the Admirals all the insurance they needed.
Newsome started the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown run with 8:47 left in the first half to give the Admirals a 7-0 lead.
He followed with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Eli Zavala, a 39-yard touchdown run and a 62-yard scoring toss to Tommie Johnson.
The Admirals are 2-0 as they prepare to host Archbishop Rummel next week.
Hancock 41, South Jones 34: Hancock senior linebacker Trenton Ladner came up with the first interception of his high school career to close out the victory over South Jones in overtime Friday night.
“I knew they wanted to get the ball to No. 7,” Ladner told the Sea Coast Echo. “I sat down in the zone to take him away and the ball came to me.”
On offense, it was senior running back Blake Comeaux who came up with the heroics for the Hawks (2-0). He rushed 27 times for 213 yards and four touchdowns.
Hancock quarterback Caleb Garcia completed 12 of 16 passes for 259 yards. Senior receiver Brooks Rayburn had six catches for 92 yards.
Friday’s win gave Hancock its eight consecutive win in the Kiln — a school record.
D’Iberville 49, Picayune 33: The D’Iberville football team lit up the scoreboard Friday night to take down Sun Herald No. 1 Picayune Friday night in D’Iberville.
Warriors junior quarterback Jaden Walley ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more, including a 67-yarder to his brother, Justin. Jaden Walley’s touchdown runs were 1, 18 and 17 yards.
His other touchdown toss was the longest scoring play of the night, a 68-yarder to Cory Hathorn.
Jaden Walley finished 3-of-5 passing for 193 yards. He ran 12 times for 101 yards.
Senior running back Marquis Whitley also made a big impact on offense, providing touchdown runs of 49 and 16 yards. He ran 11 times for 102 yards.
Picayune running back Jortin Raine had the biggest rushing performance of the game, running 23 times for 241 yards. The Maroon Tide had 537 yards on 58 carries.
Harrison Central 32, Stone 20: The Red Rebels jumped out to a 19-6 lead at the half and held on for their first win of the season.
Harrison Central senior quarterback Dayln Anderson completed 7 of 13 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown. He also had an 8-yard run in the second quarter.
Brandon Smith was Anderson’s top target, pulling in four passes for 102 yards.
Robert West and Gino Johnson also added touchdown runs for the Red Rebels (1-1).
Vancleave 37, West Harrison 14: The Bulldogs led 37-7 at the half and cruised in the second half to improve to 2-0.
Junior running back Chase Aubrey led Vancleave’s rushing attack, carrying 16 times for 130 yards, a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Senior Jimmy Bates added 81 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Senior athlete C.J. Johnson had 52 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Vancleave quarterback Roy Johnson completed 5 of 7 passes for 76 yards.
The longest scoring play of the night was an 80-yard kickoff return by Vancleave’s Devon Hand.
Vancleave had 346 yards of total offense.
Gautier 28, Moss Point 7: Gators senior quarterback Dalyn McDonald ran for two touchdowns and threw another to senior Kameron Kincaid to lift the team to a win at rival Moss Point.
Jordan Irving also had a touchdown for the Gators, who improve to 2-0 under new head coach Marcus High.
Tytus Miles had the lone score for Moss Point (1-1) on a touchdown run.
Poplarville 50, Pearl River Central14: Ahmad Bolton ran for a pair of touchdowns as as the Hornets (1-1) ran away with their first victory of the season.
Tyson Holston also had a touchdown reception and a touchdown run. Senior quarterback Antonio Barnes contributed a 48-yard touchdown run and one scoring toss.
St. Martin 35, Tylertown 20: Elijah Washington had a 30-yard touchdown run and an 82-yard kickoff return to provide the spark for the Yellow Jackets (2-0) on the road.
Senior quarterback Milleon Graham contributed a 5-yard touchdown run and a 30-yard touchdown toss to Mikia Hebert.
Senior running back Ham McGee also got in the end zone on a 1-yard run.
Other scores
Lumberton 27, Bay High 6
Lanier 30, Pass Christian 14
Madison Central 35, Ocean Springs 10
Gulf Breeze (Fla.) 48, Pascagoula 15
George County 11, Greene County 7
Chickasaw (Ala.) 32, Resurrection 12
