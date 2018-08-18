Prep Football Roundup: Moss Point pulls off a stunner and Picayune takes down No. 1

Picayune jumped out to a 20-7 lead at halftime and held on for a 28-20 victory over Sun Herald No. 1 Poplarville Friday night at Lee-Triplett Stadium.
The Maroon Tide offense set the tone early as they avenged a 27-24 defeat at Poplarville last season.
“I’m proud of these kids,” Picayune coach Dodd Lee told the Picayune Item. “We beat a pretty good football team, I think everyone knows that.”
Picayune’s two touchdowns in the first half were a 7-yard touchdown toss from Jakial Myers to Jaylen Hart and a 4-yard run by Dylan Shabault with 7:15 left in the second quarter.
A 20-yard field goal by Arnie Ramirez gave Picayune a 20-0 lead with 2:03 left in the first half.
Poplarville rallied to cut the advantage to 20-14 on a rushing touchdown by Ahmad Bolton with 10:06 left in the third quarter.
A quarterback sneak by Myers gave Picayune all the insurance it would need at 28-14 with 3:58 remaining.
Jortin Raine led Picayune on the ground with 26 carries for 125 yards.
Hancock 10, Pearl River Central 7: Hancock held off a tough Pearl River Central squad 10-7 Friday night in the season opener at Carrier.
Blake Comeaux ran 6 yards for a Hancock touchdown with 8:21 remaining to hand the No. 2 Hawks the victory. He led Hancock with 18 carries for 97 yards and a score.
Senior fullback Kobe Whitehead paced the PRC rushing attack with 20 carries for 105 yards and a 1-yard touchdown that gave PRC a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.
Hancock’s Austin Hyde provided a crucial 34-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.
Vancleave 45, Forrest County AHS 14: The Vancleave Bulldogs got off to an impressive start in the 2018 campaign, trouncing the Aggies from Brooklyn by the score of 45-14.
Senior athlete C.J. Johnson led Vancleave with 13 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a pair of two-point conversions.
Vancleave had 354 yards of total offense with Jimmy Bates pitching in with 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. Roy Johnson and Christian Kell also found the end zone.
Resurrection 51, Perry Central 45: The Resurrection football team picked up a 51-45 victory over Perry Central, a Class 2A team that won 10 games a year ago, on Friday night.
Senior running back/defensive end Terrance Spivey ran for three touchdowns to lead the Eagles’ rushing attack.
Senior Jacob Galle, a transfer from St. Martin, threw a pair of touchdowns in his first career start for the Eagles.
Kolin Thompson provided the decisive score on a 29-yard touchdown run with 8:11 remaining to set the score at 51-39.
Moss Point 35, Pascagoula 6: The Moss Point Tigers provided the most stunning outcome on the Coast from the opening weekend of the high school football season.
Moss Point traveled to Pascagoula and picked up their second victory over the rival Panthers in the last three seasons.
Tytus Miles began the scoring for Moss Point with an 8-yard carry at the 2:47 mark of the first quarter.
Moss Point took a 16-6 advantage and the half and owned the final two quarters of action.
Another touchdown by Miles, this one from 16 yards out, gave the Tigers a 22-6 lead with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
The final score of the night was a 27-yard touchdown toss from sophomore quarterback Ruben Lee to junior receiver Caleb Lee.
Pascagoula holds a 40-36-3 lead in the all-time series with Moss Point after Friday night’s edition of the “Battle of the Cats.”
St. Martin 23, Forest Hill 0: A St. Martin defense that returns all 11 starters from last year’s squad put up a shutout in Jackson Friday night.
Senior quarterback Mileon Graham ran for a pair of touchdowns and Jay Magee had a 12-yard touchdown run of his own.
The St. Martin defense pitched in with a score when Jayce Franklin and Norde White combined for a sack and safety with 1:38 left in the third. Franchot Canaan added a later interception.
Gautier 35, Ocean Springs 28: Marc High’s debut as the Gautier head coach was a strong one as Gautier picked its second consecutive win over the Greyhounds.
The Gautier defense created havoc for the Greyhounds for much of the night.
“We’ve got kids that are able to get after the ball, get after the quarterback,” High said. “(Senior defensive lineman) Shaheim Carroll had an outstanding game for us.”
Fullback/linebacker Drake Thornton had a big game on both sides of the ball and did a good job of taking the occasional direct snap on offense. He touchdown runs of 2 and 1 yards.
Senior quarterback Dalyn McDonald had a 31-yard touchdown toss and Kameron Kincaid came up with a crucial 56-yard touchdown run with 4:34 remaining.
Ocean Springs running back had Micah Kelly 121 yards rushing for Ocean Springs and three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving.
Biloxi 42, St. Stanislaus 7: The game was tied 7-7 early in the second quarter, but it was all Biloxi from that point forward as Katlan French picked up his first win as the Indians’ head coach.
A 5-yard touchdown run by Krisshun Kendrick gave the Indians a 14-7 lead with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter to begin a 35-0 run to close out the contest.
Jefferson Davis County 17, Harrison Central 7: Senior running back Ricky Griffith accounted for 11 of Jefferson Davis County’s 17 points as the Jaguars beat Harrison Central for the second consecutive season.
Griffith had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, kicked both extra points and converted on a late field goal to close out the victory.
Justin Berry provided the other touchdown for Jeff Davis on a 16-yard run in the third quarter.
Following a big run by Jaidon McClain, Harrison Central quarterback Dayln Anderson scored from 8 yards out with 8:12 remaining to avoid the shutout for the Red Rebels.
Other scores: D’Iberville 42, Tylertown 22; St. Patrick 40, Snook Christian 0; West Harrison 22, Bay High 21.
