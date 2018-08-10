Highlights from the Biloxi-Long Beach football jamboree

Biloxi High School baseball coach Eddie Lofton was chosen to do a publicity ride with the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron in advance of their shows in Biloxi this weekend. Lofton handled the flight very well calling it amazing.
Former Pascagoula High player Neil Frederic has brought his team to the third round of the 6A playoffs in his first year as Harrison Central's baseball coach. He knows the Red Rebels have a rich tradition and he is ready to carry it on.
Vancleave's Bailee Hendon is drawing attention after pitching two consecutive no-hitters and having an impressive .543 batting average with four homers and 26 RBIs to match. Hear why he's one to watch in Region 8-4A.
Pascagoula High School centerfielder Joe Garry had a productive off-season improving his game, including the motivation from his dad to “swing out of your shoes” to get more power. Garry’s play has caught the attention of college coaches and pro s