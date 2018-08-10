Fans say this QB will be the best prep football player heading into the 2018 season.

The fans have spoken and their choice for Sun Herald Preseason Player of the Year is Gulfport quarterback T.Q. Newsome.
There were 52,377 votes cast in the poll to allow fans to decide who they think will be the player of the year for the 2018 season. Candidates for the poll were chosen by Patrick Magee of the Sun Herald.
The senior signal-caller pulled in 35.85 percent of the vote with more than 18,000 cast in his favor.
Newsome, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound quarterback, is a Southern Mississippi commit as a running back. He rushed for 916 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Admirals last season. He also passed for 633 yards and four touchdowns.
Brooks Rayburn, a senior wide receiver at Hancock High, was second in fan voting with 16,400 votes for 31.31 percent.
Rayburn, who has had offers from Kansas, Nicholls State and Tennessee-Martin, caught 29 passes for 652 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Hawks in 2017.
East Central linebacker Avery White was third with 11.91 percent of the vote, followed by Poplarville senior linebacker Ross Barnett and Long Beach senior quarterback Cade Crosby.
Sun Herald sports writer Patrick Magee contributed to this report.
