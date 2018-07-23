East Central quarterback squats 600 pounds

East Central quarterback Will Young squats 600 pounds during weight training on Monday, July 23, 2018. Young is only 5'10," 188 pounds.
This Coast high school quarterback just lifted 600 pounds with teammates cheering him on

By Patrick Magee

July 23, 2018 12:17 PM

East Central no longer has its record-breaking running back in Tony Brown, but it apparently has a quarterback who can lift the equivalent of two 300-pound offensive linemen on his shoulders.

It’s worth noting anytime a top college running back is able to hit the 600-pound mark in the squat, but it’s rare when you hear about an offensive skill player on the high school level who is able to lift that much.

On Monday, East Central junior quarterback Will Young showed just how strong he is.

With a fieldhouse full of teammates cheering him on, Young lifted 600 pounds in the squat Monday morning in Hurley.

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon can squat 615 pounds and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has hit the 600-pound mark. There aren’t that many players in the NFL who are in the 700-pound club.

East Central head coach Seth Smith has given Young the nickname, “Mini-Tebow,” as a dual-threat athlete who can throw the football and power through linebackers as a runner.

He’s only 5-foot-10, 188 pounds, but he should pack a wallop this year on defenders.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

