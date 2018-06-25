East Central's Madison Pearson puts up a shot over Vancleave's Tarah Tillman during the first half of their game at East Central gym in Hurley on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
East Central's Madison Pearson puts up a shot over Vancleave's Tarah Tillman during the first half of their game at East Central gym in Hurley on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Who was the best prep girls athlete on the Coast in 2017-18? Vote now.

By Patrick Magee

June 25, 2018 10:46 AM

South Mississippi typically produced some of the state's top high school girls athletes and the 2017-18 school year didn't disappoint.

For the first time, the Sun Herald has created a poll that gives fans a chance to select the Sun Herald Girls Athlete of the Year.

Patrick Magee selected all the options for this poll with athletes being chosen from the state's southernmost six counties.

Below are eight options that you can choose from. Voting will come to a close at 4 a.m. on Friday.

If you're having a hard time viewing the poll on your mobile device, VOTE HERE or pull this page up in your preferred browser.

