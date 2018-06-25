Gulfport defensive lineman Jeremiah Braziel prepares to hit George County wide receiver Jonovan Jackson during the first quarter of their Port City Bowl Classic game at Milner Stadium on Gulfport on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.
High School Sports

Who was the best prep boys athlete on the Coast in 2017-18? Vote now.

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

June 25, 2018 10:44 AM

The 2017-18 high school sports year on the Coast was loaded with impressive individual performances.

For the first time, the Sun Herald has created a poll that gives fans a chance to select the Sun Herald Boys Athlete of the Year.

Patrick Magee selected all the options for this poll with athletes being chosen from the state's southernmost six counties.

Below are eight options that you can choose from. Voting will come to a close at 4 a.m. on Friday.

If you're having a hard time viewing the poll on your mobile device, VOTE HERE or pull this page up in your preferred mobile device.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

