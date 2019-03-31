Rapiscan Systems Classic in playoff, to be decided on Monday

Scott Parel and Kevin Sutherland will play again Monday as they battled through five playoff holes to no decision at the Rapiscan Classic at Fallen Oak on Sunday.
Parel’s birdie putt on 18 put him in a tie with Sutherland at 7-under and they dueled to a lack of daylight ended action Sunday.
They will begin their sixth playoff hole at 8 a.m. Monday at the 18th hole.
“I’ve been in a playoff before but never this long,’’ Sutherland said. “My mindset is a birdie (Monday). It could be one hole or nine.’’ “I didn’t putt well today,” Parel said,’’ I’m not too worried about tomorrow. We are both in a good spot. We know what we have to do.’’
Billy Andrade finished third at 6-under while Marco Dawson was fourth at 5-under. Andrade held the lead late but was unable to hold that narrow lead. Defending champion Steve Stricker shot himself into contention, at one time being 5-under on the day.
But a double bogey at No. 17 derailed his chance to repeat as champion.
“Itried to turn it in there but I pull hooked it,” Stricker said of the par-3 17th hole. “It was not a good spot but I should have made a bogey out of it. I did some good things today but again I got in my own way. That seems to be a theme for me this year.’
Stricker finished at 4-under total for the tournament. Sutherland entered the final round with the largest lead in Rapiscan Systems Classic history, with a three-stroke lead over Dawson. He entered Sunday’s final round having owned or shared the lead on eight different occasions.
Jack Nicklaus was in attendance Sunday at Fallen Oak to watch his son Gary play his final round.
