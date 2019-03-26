What you need to know about the 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic at Fallen Oak

In its 10th year at Fallen Oak, the Rapiscan Systems Classic again features a lineup loaded with some of golf’s most revered legends.
The latest star added to the field is 2012 champion Fred Couples, who committed late last week to joining this weekend’s PGA Tour Champions event in northeast Harrison County.
Steve Stricker, who won last year’s tournament by three strokes with a three-day 11-under, is listed among the participants for this year’s event as well. Mark Calcavecchia, John Daly, 2015 champion David Frost, Lee Janzen, Bernhard Langer, 2011 champion Tom Lehman, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O’Meara, Jesper Parnevik, Corey Pavin and Vijay Singh are among the other big names listed among this year’s field.
The total purse for this week’s 78-player event is $1.6 million with $240,000 going to the winner
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Four more men joined the field in Monday’s qualifier at Diamondhead Country Club. Shaun Micheel shot a 66 (-6) to take first place with three more able to eke their way into the field: Bob May (67), Ken Duke (68) and John Inman (68).
Micheel, a 50-year-old Orlando resident, is one of the biggest underdogs to ever win a PGA major tournament after taking the 2003 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York. He was also the runner-up to Tiger Woods in the 2006 PGA Championship.
Schedule
Thursday
7 a.m. — Gates open for the Rapiscan Systems Pro-Am at Fallen Oak.
Friday
10 a.m. — Tournament grounds open to the general public at Fallen Oak.
10:40 a.m. — Opening ceremony presented by Caliburn on the No. 1 tee.
11 a.m. — First-round competition begins.
Saturday
10 a.m. — Tournament grounds open to the general public at Fallen Oak (Family Day presented by Chevron).
11 a.m. — Second-round competition begins.
Sunday
10 a.m. — Tournament grounds open to the general public at Fallen Oak.
11 a.m. — Final round of competition begins.
Television
The Golf Channel will again carry this year’s tournament, but Friday’s first round will have a tape delay and be shown at 9:30 p.m.
The final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday will both have two-hour broadcasts from 4-6 p.m. on The Golf Channel.
Tickets
General admission to the tournament is free all three days, compliments of Coca-Cola.
There are upgraded tickets that include access to the Half Shell Oyster House’s lounge available at rapiscansystemsclassic.com at a cost of $275 a piece.
Complimentary tickets for U.S. Military members that include access to the Patriots’ Pavilion are also available on the web site.
Course location
Fallen Oak is located on a 510-acre tract in Saucier on Miss. 57. The course runs adjacent to the DeSoto National Forest.
Comments