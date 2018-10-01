Rain ended the Slavic Invitational early. But it didn’t stop these two.

A rainout couldn’t stop defending champions Josh Lampley and Colin Speirs from another tournament title in the 44th annual Slavic Invitational at Fallen Oak Golf Club.
Starting the final round a shot behind 36-hole leaders Travis Pope and Brett Parker, the champions struck early when Lampley aced the 193-yard, par-3 third hole. It was a timely shot as a thunderstorm overwhelmed Fallen Oak and washed out play after only six holes.
Jonathan Bannister and A.J. Meyers took second place, with John Boothby and Ethan Smith finishing third.
It was an unfortunate ending to an otherwise spectacular Slavic Invitational as the majority of the 1,000-player field completed all 54 holes. Only the afternoon rounds at Fallen Oak and Grand Bear were cancelled because of storms, while play was concluded at the other four courses: Sunkist Country Club, Windance Golf Club; and the Diamondhead Pine and Cardinal courses.
“The rain-out was a disappointment, but unavoidable,” said tournament co-chair and Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “Still, it didn’t detract from three days of outstanding golf, delicious food and great Biloxi hospitality that was enjoyed by thousands of golfers, guests, sponsors and volunteers.”
