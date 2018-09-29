The finale of the 44th Slavic Invitational will be played at Fallen Oak Golf Club north of Biloxi.
Golf

Pope-Parker lead 44th Slavic, but one rival is still playing

By Sun Herald

September 29, 2018 04:36 PM

Travis Pope and Brett Parker lead the Slavic Invitational by one stroke, with one of their main rivals still playing, after shooting a 7-under-par 65 on Saturday at Sunkist Country Club.

Pope and Parker, who shot 126 over the first two days, lead defending champions Josh Lampley and Colin Speirs after they shot a 66 in the second round. The 18-hole finale in the 44th Slavic is Sunday afternoon at Fallen Oak.

Jonathan Bannister and A.J. Meyers turned in a 62 Friday, but were playing late Saturday and haven’t finished.

Ethan Smith and John Boothby shot 64 and 66 for 130 and Payton Osborn and Luke Swanzy followed at 63-68—131.

All teams are flighted before Sunday’s closing round, and will compete for the top three spots in their respective divisions at six area courses. There are more than 1,000 players this year.

“The weather has cooperated and we’re seeing some outstanding golf,” said tournament co-chairman David Leckich. “It’s going to be a tight race to the finish at Fallen Oak.”

