Is Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco in the mix at LSU? Here’s what the Rebels’ AD has to say

Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco is reportedly in the running for the job at LSU. Ole Miss athletics

Multiple reports indicate that Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco is a top candidate to take over LSU’s powerhouse program, but the Rebels’ athletic director, Keith Carter, indicated Tuesday that he wasn’t aware of any discussions going on between Bianco and LSU leadership.

Carter was asked if there was any update he could give on the situation during a stop on the Rebels Road Trip at the Mississippi Aquarium in downtown Gulfport.

“There’s a lot of information out there. I just texted with Mike today,” Carter said. “We’re going to meet in the morning, so that’s what I know. I know he was in Oxford today.”

Carter said the Wednesday morning meeting with Bianco is nothing beyond the usual gathering with a coach once a season comes to a close.

“It’s just a season wrap-up,” he said. “We’ll talk about the season, talk about the future and all those things.

“We’ll see where it goes.”

When asked if Bianco had informed him that he had interviewed with LSU, Carter said, “No.”

Bianco is a serious candidate for the LSU job, along with East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.

5 things to know about Mike Bianco, Cliff Godwin as sources say #LSU baseball coach search narrowing https://t.co/QSeJciv8vg — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) June 15, 2021

The Tigers are looking to replace Paul Mainieri, who recently retired after going 641–283–3 with one national title in 15 seasons at the school.

Bianco’s Ole Miss club had its season come to an end after being eliminated in three games in the Super Regional at Arizona this past weekend.

Bianco, an LSU graduate, was a starting catcher for two campaigns with the Tigers in 1988-89, serving as the team captain in his last season. The 54-year-old served as an assistant coach at LSU under the legendary Skip Bertman from 1993-97.