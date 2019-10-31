Halloween treat: Former Coast football star surprised with Ole Miss scholarship

Ole Miss senior running back Keshun Wells finds out he is receiving a scholarship just prior to being mobbed by teammates in Oxford on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

A former Moss Point High School star athlete realized his dream of earning a college football scholarship on Thursday, and he got the news in the former of a Halloween surprise.

Keshun Wells, who is a senior running back at Ole Miss, was informed by head coach Matt Luke that he would receive a reward for all of his hard work during a jubilant moment on the practice field in Oxford.

It all happened Thursday as Ole Miss wrapped up practice ahead of Saturday’s important SEC West game at Auburn.

With a pair of trick or treat buckets in hand, a grinning Luke walked out on the practice field. Soon after, the third-year head coach called Wells up to the front and handed him an envelope.

“Open up your ticket,” Luke said in a video posted to the Ole Miss football twitter account on Thursday evening.

Wells paused for a moment as he opened the envelope, looked at Luke and said, “This better not be …”

He finished unwrapping the envelope and had a look of disbelief on his face as he read the letter. Soon after, he was mobbed by teammates.

Wells posted a thank you to his coaches and teammates on Twitter Thursday evening: “LORD THANK YOU to Coach Luke, the entire staff, family, friends, teammates & most importantly the doubters! I just have one last thing to say now...... #Scholarship #WalkOnNation”

Wells ran for 793 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior at Moss Point, playing alongside his brother Omni Wells, who is a standout running back at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

LORD THANK YOU To Coach Luke, the entire staff, family, friends, teammates & most importantly the doubters! I just have one last thing to say now.......... #Scholarship #WalkOnNation pic.twitter.com/VTerxm8Kgb — KeShun Wells (@keshunwells15) October 31, 2019

After graduating from Moss Point, Wells attended East Central, Coahoma and Gulf Coast, but did not play football at any of those community colleges.

He earned a spot on the Ole Miss roster as a walk-on running back in 2017, but did not take the field that season.

In 2018, he saw action in seven games on special teams and as a reserve running back. He ran four times for 21 yards in a win over Louisiana-Monroe.

He has taken the field five times for the Rebels this year.