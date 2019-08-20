A former Coast football star is on the move, and he appears headed to the SEC

Gulfport’s Matt Luke leads Ole Miss football team down Walk of Champions Gulfport native Matt Luke leads Ole Miss football team down Walk of Champions prior to the Rebels playing South Alabama in Oxford. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gulfport native Matt Luke leads Ole Miss football team down Walk of Champions prior to the Rebels playing South Alabama in Oxford.

Former St. Stanislaus football standout Chase Rogers has decided that it’s time to take a step up in his football career.

Rogers, who spent the last two seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette, entered the transfer portal on Monday morning and currently has plans to join the Ole Miss football program as a walk-on.

A foot injury during a Saturday morning scrimmage helped Rogers make the decision to transfer elsewhere. The tight end was going to have to sit out the 2019 season due to the injury and he decided it made sense to transfer to Ole Miss, where he will not be immediately eligible due to NCAA transfer rules.

“It’s a great opportunity for me,” he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rogers said Monday night that he was willing to listen to offers from other schools, but he appears destined to join the Ole Miss program.

Rogers played in eight games as a freshman at ULL, catching six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He played in three games in 2018, but new NCAA rules allowed him to receive a redshirt.

“It was a great experience for me,” Rogers said of ULL. “I grew as a man and as a football player. I got a little playing time to see what college football is all about, but it’s time for a fresh start.”

While Rogers made the decision to transfer just this week, it’s something he has been considering for a while.

“I thought about it when they (ULL) made a coaching change my freshman year (with Billy Napier replacing Mark Hudspeth),” he said. “I tried to leave, but I went in and talked with Coach Napier. He sat me down and I liked everything he said. I gave him a chance and I gave the program a chance, but it’s time for me to make a move and get a fresh start. The tight end situation at Ole Miss is good for me.”

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Rogers will have three years of eligibility remaining and he believes joining the Ole Miss team will be a good situation for him.

“Their tight end (Dawson Knox) just got drafted in the third round,” he said. “Evan Engram, he was drafted by the Giants a couple of years before.”