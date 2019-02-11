Report: Ole Miss football vacates 33 victories under NCAA sanctions

The Ole Miss football program will vacate 33 victories from 2010-14 as the final step in NCAA sanctions, RebelGrove.com reported on Monday.
The Rebels will lose those victories in the record book due to the participation of ineligible players, the report says. Six of the wins took place during Houston Nutt’s time as head coach and the rest are under Hugh Freeze.
The only bowl victory that Ole Miss will vacate is the BBVA Compass Bowl in 2012, meaning the Rebels will still be considered the winner of the 2015 Sugar Bowl.
Former Ole Miss offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil’s NCAA issues resulted in Ole Miss losing wins during the 2013 and 2014 campaigns.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Freeze, who is now the head coach Liberty, has his record at Ole Miss drop to 12-25.
Comments