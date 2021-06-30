Two South Mississippi stars helped set the tone on Mississippi State’s championship run

The Mississippi State baseball program picked up its first national title with significant help from a pair of South Mississippi natives.

George County product Logan Tanner finished 2-for-6 with a solo home run in the seventh and two RBIs Wednesday as the Bulldogs rolled to a 9-0 victory over Vanderbilt in Game 3 of the College World Series title series.

The sophomore started all seven games at catcher in the CWS, going 8-for-26 with six RBIs at the plate.

Tanner was also outstanding on defense throughout the postseason, always a threat to gun down runners who were brave enough to attempt a stolen base.

He was behind the plate Wednesday as two MSU pitchers, Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined to hold Vanderbilt to a single hit over nine innings.

Tanner led MSU with 15 home runs this season.

Brad Cumbest wasn’t in the lineup Wednesday night, but junior left fielder also played a big role in leading the Bulldogs to a national championship.

The East Central High School product likely would have played Wednesday night if not for taking a fastball off his wrist in MSU’s 13-2 victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

In six games in Omaha, the Hurley native was 7-for-22 with three RBIs.

Cumbest signed with MSU as a tight end for football, but his future increasingly looks like it may be in baseball.

Cumbest hit .306 with 5 homers and 21 RBIs this season.