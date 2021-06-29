Vanderbilt players’ parents faced racial slurs during CWS game vs. MSU, AD says

Mississippi State outfielder Brad Cumbest watches as fans catch a home run hit by Vanderbilt’s Jayson Gonzalez during the first inning in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) AP

Parents of the Vanderbilt baseball players were the victims of racial slurs during Monday night’s game against Mississippi State in Game 1 of the College World Series finals, Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Storey Lee did not allege that the insults came from MSU fans.

“I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night’s game,” she said in her post. “This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society.

“To the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support.”

Vanderbilt won the game 8-2 and Game 2 of the three-game series is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

MSU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Bulldogs’ fans quickly became frustrated in the bottom of the frame when the Commodores answered with seven runs to take a 7-1 lead.

Mississippi State has so far not responded to Story Lee’s tweet.

