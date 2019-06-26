Vegas offers projections for football win totals at MSU, Ole Miss and Southern Miss

Southern Miss defense forces four turnovers to seal win over Marshall Southern Miss overcame a pair of early turnovers to beat Marshall 26-24 in a Conference USA football game at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg on Sat. Nov. 3, 2018. The USM defense forced four turnovers to help seal the win. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southern Miss overcame a pair of early turnovers to beat Marshall 26-24 in a Conference USA football game at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg on Sat. Nov. 3, 2018. The USM defense forced four turnovers to help seal the win.

College football is a year-round sport in the Southeast. The sports betting industry will continue to find ways to encourage avid fans to place bets in the months preceding a new season.

This week, FanDuel Sportsbook posted “Regular Season Win Totals” for all major conference teams. Gamblers can bet Over or Under the posted number. Conference championship games and bowl games are NOT included. This prop is strictly about regular season action.

FanDuel projects Mississippi State to have the best season of major college teams in the Magnolia State. The Bulldogs register at 8.5 victories, though the “Under” is a heavy favorite at -164 (risk $164 to win $100, or anything in that ration that Miss. State will win eight games or fewer). Betting Over provides a +140 return (bet $100 to win $140, or anything in that ratio, on nine wins or more). Mississippi State went 8-5 straight up and against the point spread last season.

Southern Miss from Conference USA is next at 7.5 wins. Under is priced at -120, with the Over returning even money. The Golden Eagles went 6-5 last season both straight up and against the spread, losing one of their 12 scheduled game to weather. Always check with your local sports book for their rules on weather cancellations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ole Miss isn’t projected to earn bowl caliber status, up on the board at just five wins. The Over is -114, the Under -102. The Rebels finished 5-7 last season, and a disappointing 3-9 against the spread.

VSiN knows you’re wondering about the full SEC. Let’s break those down.

▪ SEC elites: Alabama 11 wins (Over -130, Under +110), Georgia 11 wins (Over +130, Under -154), LSU nine wins (Over -108, Under -108), Florida nine wins (Over +102, Under -120), Auburn eight wins (Over +130, Under -156).

Alabama and Georgia only play 12 regular season games. Anyone betting the Over on either team must root for a clean sweep to cash their ticket.

▪ SEC bowl threats: Texas A&M 7.5 wins (Over -114, Under -102), Tennessee 6.5 wins (Over -184, Under +154), Missouri 6.5 wins (Over -184, Under +154), South Carolina six wins (Over -130, Under +112), Kentucky six wins (Over -108, Under -108), Arkansas six wins (Over +132, Under -156), Vanderbilt five wins (Over -136, Under +116).

Obviously the SEC is a tough conference where teams beat each other up all season. Bettors anticipating performance against non-conference foes will have a leg up handicapping this proposition.

Have you already begun your summer preparations for the 2019 regular season? The work you learn now, the better your chance of cashing tickets come autumn.

Other Notes

▪ NBA fans watching Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks win the 2019 Rookie of the Year Award this week may have been wondering about the odds for New Orleans Pelicans’ top draft pick Zion Williamson next season.

FanDuel lists Zion as the favorite at -150 (risk $150 to win $100, or anything in that ratio). That’s well clear of other top threats Ja Morant of Memphis (+400), R.J. Barrett of New York (+550), and Darius Garland of Cleveland (+1400).

Though the Anthony Davis era is over in New Orleans, the age of Zion could bring thrills for fans and bettors years to come.

▪ As promised, VSiN has compiled estimated “market” Power Ratings for the latter stages of the 2019 women’s World Cup. These are based on composite goal lines throughout this year’s event. Numbers represent a “goal supremacy” scale, so you can take the numbers from any two teams to project the fractional difference in goals that will determine pricing in a head-to-head matchup.

Here’s how we have it entering the quarterfinals, which begin Thursday with England vs. Norway (FOX, 2 p.m.)…

USA 5.3, France 5.1, Germany 4.9, England 4.7, Netherlands 4.5, Norway 4.4, Sweden 4.3, Italy 3.9.

Of course, the quarterfinal matchup everyone is waiting for is the U.S. vs. France (Friday, FOX, 2 p.m.): Early global odds showed the U.S. favored by just under 0.25 goals. That’s why have the two WWC favorites 0.2 goals part on our scale. It’s a shame the tourney’s virtual co-favorites have to meet in the quarterfinals. But, neither has played to its market expectations in terms of in game flow of play stats. Germany is looming as a very serious threat if that continues.

The winner of USA-France will play its semifinal Tuesday July 2. Mark Sunday July 7 on your calendar for the championship final.