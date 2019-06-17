‘You just can’t count us out.’ Mississippi State pulls off improbable rally in Omaha.

Mississippi State’s Marshall Gilbert, right, is hugged by Luke Hancock after Gilbert drove in the winning run against Auburn in the ninth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 16, 2019. Mississippi State won 5-4. AP

Nobody was giving Mississippi State much of a chance to pull out a win over Auburn headed into the bottom of the ninth inning here at T.D. Ameritrade Park Sunday night.

The Bulldogs had three outs to plate three runs and erase the 4-1 deficit, and they were going to have to get them off of the Tigers’ stud Tanner Burns — one of the best arms in the country.

To the 22,671 in attendance and the many, many more watching at home, it was a long shot, and who could argue? For eight and a half innings, it looked like Mississippi State would be relegated to the loser’s bracket.

They just hadn’t been able to produce the big hit — they had stranded 11 out of 12 base runners, including seven in scoring position. Worse, they had kicked it around the infield on defense with three errors, including one in the eighth inning that had gifted Auburn an extra insurance run and that 4-1 lead.

That’s when the magic started.

After Cole Gordon worked a clean top of the ninth to set the table, Jake Mangum got things going with a leadoff double. Jordan Westburg went down swinging for the first out, but Tanner Allen drew a walk and Ryan MacNamee doubled down the left field line to score one run.

“He was throwing a lot of heaters,” MacNamee said. “So I stayed aggressive. I wasn’t doing well in my previous at-bats, so I just kept - It’s baseball, so I just tried to stay with it.”

Suddenly, the Bulldogs had the tying run in scoring position with one out and five-hole hitter Justin Foscue at the plate. He grounded out to short, bringing Allen home from third and moving MacNamee over to third base with two outs.

The Bulldogs then got their biggest break of the night on a ground ball off the bat of Dustin Skelton. Auburn third baseman Eduoard Julien easily fielded Skelton’s grounder, double clutched and sailed his throw to first nearly into the stands. MacNamee scored to tie the game and Skelton scrambled safely into second base.

After an intentional walk to Rowdey Jordan and an infield single by Josh Hatcher, it fell to senior Marshall Gilbert to finish it off. His hard grounder right back up the middle went off Burns’ glove and split the two middle infielders, who could only watch as Skelton slid safely into home plate as Mississippi State walked it off.

“That’s just how we drew it up in the scouting report,” Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis dead-panned. “Give them the lead and then try to catch them.”

He was joking, but it’s not like it’s out of the question. Sunday’s comeback was Mississippi State’s 28th of the season. It was their third walk-off win.

“It’s kind of the point where you just can’t count us out,” Gilbert said. “It takes everybody, including people that maybe don’t get to start, but at some point they’re going to have to come in and make that play.

“We have the trust that somebody is going to go out there and give it everything they have.”

MacNamee has seen it so may times, he said he’s starting to sense it.

“After Cole got the second strikeout there in the top of the ninth, I said ‘This inning could be special,’” MacNamee said. “When Jake led off the ninth with the double, it was like ‘Okay, here we go.’”

Now, the Bulldogs will turn their attention to 6 p.m. Tuesday and a colossal matchup against Vanderbilt in the winners’ bracket. The Commodores (55-11) defeated Louisville 3-1 earlier Sunday afternoon.

Having burned Bulldog ace Ethan Small (three runs over five innings with eight strikeouts) in Sunday night’s win, Lemonis wasn’t ready to announce a starting pitcher for Tuesday’s tilt.

“I think we have a little bit of an idea,” he said. “But we’ll try to look at it (tonight) and we’ll know for sure probably by the time we get to practice tomorrow.”