Gulfport football star set to make big announcement and 5 schools are in the hunt

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits will let the world know Wednesday morning where he’s headed to college.
Gulfport senior linebacker Derick Hall said Monday that he has narrowed his list of schools to five — Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
The speedy Hall said that he and his family have one school in mind, but he acknowledges that it could change before he signs on Wednesday.
“Any of those five schools have a chance to make a push late,” Hall said. “I keep talking with my family and praying.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In late September, Hall indicated that Auburn was his favorite.
On Monday, he gave little indication as to which was school was No. 1 on his list.
“It’s been pretty stressful,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of in-home visits with coaches coming in almost every day. It’s coming down to the wire. I shut down all conversations with coaches the last three days.”
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Hall has received several in-home visits from coaches in recent weeks, including staff members from Ole Miss and Mississippi State. His most recent official visits were to Florida on Dec. 2 and Ole Miss on Dec. 9.
Hall played a key role in leading Gulfport to a 10-2 season this year as he dropped basketball and focused solely on football for the first time during his varsity career.
During his senior year, he registered 83 tackles and four sacks.
Comments