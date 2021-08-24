Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required to enter LSU football games

Lightning bolts are seen over Tiger Stadium during a weather delay at an NCAA college football game between LSU and McNeese State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. The game was canceled due to weather. AP Photo

Fans attending LSU home games this season must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of kickoff, the school announced Tuesday morning.

Everyone 12 and older will have to have either received one dose of a vaccine or taken a PCR test.

The policy will begin with LSU’s home opener Sept. 11 against McNeese State.

In a release, LSU said it consulted with Gov. John Bel Edwards, school president William F. Tate IV, the board of supervisors, the Tiger Athletic Foundation and athletic director Scott Woodward.

