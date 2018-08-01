Pearl River CC has landed a talented transfer in a former LSU guard

The Pearl River Community College men’s basketball made a significant addition to its backcourt with Wednesday’s announcement that it has added a transfer from LSU.
Six-foot-5, 215-pound guard Brandon Rachal has landed at PRCC after averaging 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds in 15.9 minutes a game during the 2017-18 campaign for the Tigers.
Rachal announced on Twitter on July 25 that he was transferring after one season with the Bayou Bengals. He is a product of Natchitoches-Central High School in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
He scored in double figures in two games last year at LSU, putting up 10 points against Samford on Nov. 16 and 10 more points against Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament.
His best performance of the season was a seven-point, 13-rebound game at South Carolina.
Rachal proved efficient from the field, hitting 48 of 90 attempts for a field goal percentage of 53.3.
At Natchitoches-Central, he led his team to the Class 5A state championship game three times and won titles in 2014 and 2016. He was regarded as a four-star prospect by all major recruiting services out of high school.
Comments