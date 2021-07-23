SportsBeat KC: It was the Eli Drinkwitz Show at SEC Media Days as MU coach held court

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is one of 16 returning starters for 2021. Associated Press file photo

The college football festival that is SEC Media days wrapped up this week, and Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz was one of the stars of the show thanks to his sharp wit and sense of humor.

You’ll hear Drinkwitz’s question and answer session with reporter in this episode of SportsBeat KC, The KC Star’s daily sports podcast..

Star columnist Vahe Gregorian was in Hoover, Ala., to cover the event and shares his thoughts about Drinkwitz and the Tigers, who return 16 starters, including quarterback Connor Bazelak, and figure to land somewhere behind Georgia and Florida in the preseason SEC East projections.

