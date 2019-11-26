At least Mizzou can move ahead, perhaps find closure in wake of NCAA appeal’s denial

Say this for the NCAA: Absurdly and inexplicably late and dismissive of fundamental fairness as its technical gobbledygook denying the University of Missouri’s appeal might be, at least it offered some clarity.

Better to obfuscate than cooperate with NCAA investigations. Best to contest any and every aspect of an investigation, including facts in plain sight, than to engage in their system. Better to try to win at any cost than have integrity.

“The NCAA enforcement system is broken. This decision hurts student-athletes who had nothing to do with the actions uncovered and who put 110 percent into everything they do — their schoolwork, their practice time, their dedication to this great institution,” Jon Sundvold, the chair of the Missouri Board of Curators, said in a statement. “They have put their belief into a system that should reward good behavior and discipline poor actions. Instead, we’re seeing the reverse happen, and it sets a dangerous precedent.

“Mizzou did the right thing. This ruling tells every other school that it’s better to hide the truth than to admit mistakes.”

To be clear, that’s a point that should send a shudder through collegiate sports, but not a recommendation — either from Sundvold or us.

Because ultimately all you have is your name, after all. And using this mess as an excuse to cheat still would reflect poorly on any institution and stigmatize it in a different way. Like it has North Carolina. That school eluded NCAA punishment despite far-flung and epic academic fraud in athletics because it had the shameless gall to argue that it wasn’t an NCAA issue since the scamming opportunities were not exclusive to athletes.

Meanwhile, for the actions of one rogue tutor, Missouri football, baseball and softball received a postseason ban that will have steep financial ramifications for a school already battling to hoist itself up out of the low-budget tier of the Southeastern Conference industrial complex. MU figures it will lose $8 million to $9 million in bowl revenues since SEC rules say schools barred from the postseason forfeit their share of bowl revenue. It also will be damaged by scholarship reductions, recruiting restrictions, vacated wins and assorted fees.

The NCAA can try to rationalize this by pointing to procedural technicalities about the differences in various cases, etc., but it has to know that the hypocrisy of this nonsense is eroding the faith of its broader membership at a time when the organization is deservedly under scrutiny in numerous ways.

Who knows what the future holds for its stranglehold on the way college sports have been run?

“Today’s decision raises serious questions about whether the current NCAA enforcement system encourages or discourages cultures of compliance and integrity,” MU chancellor Alexander Cartwright and athletic director Jim Sterk said in a joint statement. “While we have exhausted our NCAA appeal avenues, we will continue to advocate for meaningful reform within the NCAA enforcement process.”

But don’t doubt that this ruling, which will reverberate as absurd, is another dent in the NCAA operation and another prod for influential people to open their minds up to finding another way to govern and administer justice.

As for the more immediate future, at least there is this: Amid a 5-6 football season that had been expected to be much more, Tuesday’s decision came in before a more damaging scenario unfolded.

Imagine if MU were to win as expected at Arkansas (2-9) Friday to become bowl-eligible and be invited to a postseason game, only for the appeal to be denied in the weeks after. That would have meant a postseason ban next year as well, effectively a doubling-down against Mizzou.

For that matter, even an MU loss Friday with a denied appeal afterward could have had that impact … albeit with Mizzou essentially self-imposing its own bowl ban this season.

It’s also true that because of this exasperating Tigers football season, the NCAA’s denial of Missouri’s appeal may not get the immediate broader attention it deserves. They say “it just means more” in the SEC, but this also just means less to others when it’s a team not in the hunt for a divisional title.

In the haze this week that also includes speculation about football coach Barry Odom’s job status as the team lugs five straight losses into Arkansas, maybe there is one other useful point of clarity to be taken from the NCAA.

Mizzou’s last football game of the season is Friday, and best not let the NCAA defeat you another time. The present is the right time to move forward as best you can and control the controllable.

As for the irrational NCAA, best to stash that in a compartment until a reckoning that seems inevitable ahead.