NCAA denies Mizzou’s appeal, upholds sanctions against football, softball, baseball

The Missouri Tigers football team is ineligible for the postseason, a source confirmed to The Star, after the NCAA this week denied the university’s appeal of sanctions against several of its key sports programs.

After months of waiting on its infractions appeal, Missouri received the NCAA’s answer Tuesday morning: its initial ruling stands. PowerMizzou.com reported the details first. Official confirmation from the NCAA and Missouri was expected later Tuesday.

In the short term, even if Mizzou football coach Barry Odom’s team reaches six wins Friday at Arkansas, it’ll be the last game the Tigers play this year. MU is 5-6 and riding a five-game losing streak.

The bigger blow is the $8 million to $9 million Missouri stands to lose as the postseason ban on football is upheld. SEC rules mandate schools forfeit their share of bowl revenue should they be barred from the postseason. The extra money was going to be important for an athletic department that has operated in the red the past two years.

Tuesday’s decision comes after a months-long process that grew increasingly frustrating for those around the university. An initial ruling on Jan. 31 by the NCAA Committee on Infractions determined former tutor Yolanda Kumar had broken rules pertaining to ethical conduct, academic misconduct and extra academic benefits between mid 2015 and mid 2016 when she completed academic assignments for a dozen MU student-athletes.

Missouri had self-reported the violations after Kumar posted on social media about what she’d done. The NCAA committee’s initial findings said MU should’ve discovered the violations on its own before reading about them.

The penalties came as a surprise to MU because of the school’s cooperation with the NCAA and self-imposed punishments once the academic infractions came to light.

After the NCAA’s ruling in January, Missouri appealed the decision. Missouri built its appeal on three grounds, all pertaining to the severity of the penalties on the grounds that the penalties didn’t follow case precedent, they were inappropriate given the nature of the violations and could “have a chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement processes.”

The appeals process culminated in a July 18 hearing in which athletic director Jim Sterk and other members of the athletic department sat down with the Infractions Appeals Committee to make their case.

Since then, the NCAA had been quiet while reviewing the matter.

Along with the postseason ban for football, baseball and softball and loss of the shared conference bowl revenue, the NCAA sanctions include probation, scholarship reductions, recruiting restrictions, vacated wins and assorted fees.