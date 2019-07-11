The Florida Gators are without this defensive player for the upcoming season, reports say.

Here’s where the nation’s top football recruits will play in college this season Here's where the Top 10 football recruits will play in college, according to ESPN. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's where the Top 10 football recruits will play in college, according to ESPN.

The Florida Gators football team won’t have a defensive player for the upcoming season.

Redshirt freshman David Reese, a former four-star recruit from Fort Pierce, has a torn Achilles, according to 247 Sports.

The outlet reported Reese “wasn’t expected to make a major contribution” in the fall. The 6-foot, 221-pounder appeared in two games as a reserve linebacker and special teams contributor in 2018. That earned him a redshirt.

He shares the same name with senior linebacker David Reese II, who is from Michigan and has 122 tackles in 22 games over the past two seasons.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gators Territory reported the younger Reese tore the Achilles during an offseason workout.