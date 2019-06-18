SEC
Would you take a bullet for a UGA National Championship? These 1,000 people said yes
What are you willing to do for your beloved college football team to win a national championship?
Specifically, one with a long title drought such as the University of Georgia.
Well, a Georgia radio station posed a hypothetical Tuesday with a poll question posted on Twitter. The question, from 930 The Ref in Athens, was, “Would you take a non-lethal gunshot to the thigh in exchange for a UGA football national championship?”
Yes, they really went to that level.
As of late Tuesday morning, the poll had more than 2,500 votes and 53 percent of respondents voted yes.
Here’s a sample of some of the reactions:
Georgia last won a national title in 1980. SEC rival Florida reportedly trolled the Gators with their spring game attendance figure of 39,476 to signify 39 years and 476 games since UGA won the national title in football.
UF coach Dan Mullen later said the number was random, according to multiple reports.
Comments