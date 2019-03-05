SEC

Gamecock guard earns second consecutive All-SEC honor

By Greg Hadley

March 05, 2019 10:05 AM

For the second consecutive year, South Carolina women’s basketball guard Tyasha Harris has earned All-SEC honors.

The Associated Press announced its annual conference awards on Tuesday, and Harris represented the Gamecocks on the second team.

Harris has started all but one game for USC this year, averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Her assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.91 is tied for second highest in the conference.

AP ALL-SEC

Player of the year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Coach of the year: Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State

Newcomer of the year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

First team

Chennedy Carter, G, Texas A&M

Teaira McCowan, F, Mississippi State (unanimous)

Sophie Cunningham, G, Missouri

Anriel Howard, F, Mississippi State

Caliya Robinson, F, Georgia

Second team

Rennia Davis, G/F, Tennessee

Tyasha Harris, G, South Carolina

Chelsea Dungee, G, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, G/F, Kentucky

Maci Morris, G, Kentucky

