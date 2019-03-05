Gamecock guard earns second consecutive All-SEC honor

For the second consecutive year, South Carolina women’s basketball guard Tyasha Harris has earned All-SEC honors.
The Associated Press announced its annual conference awards on Tuesday, and Harris represented the Gamecocks on the second team.
Harris has started all but one game for USC this year, averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Her assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.91 is tied for second highest in the conference.
AP ALL-SEC
Player of the year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Coach of the year: Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State
Newcomer of the year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
First team
Chennedy Carter, G, Texas A&M
Teaira McCowan, F, Mississippi State (unanimous)
Sophie Cunningham, G, Missouri
Anriel Howard, F, Mississippi State
Caliya Robinson, F, Georgia
Second team
Rennia Davis, G/F, Tennessee
Tyasha Harris, G, South Carolina
Chelsea Dungee, G, Arkansas
Rhyne Howard, G/F, Kentucky
Maci Morris, G, Kentucky
