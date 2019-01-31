Westminster Christian defensive lineman commits to Florida Gators ahead of signing day

Lucas Alonso has made his college football decision.
The Miami Westminster Christian defensive tackle and second-team Miami Herald All-Dade selection announced Thursday that he has committed to the Florida Gators. The news comes six days before National Signing Day, when he will sign a national letter of intent.
Alonso, a 6-3, 285 pound defensive tackle, finished his senior season with 25 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He helped Westminster Christian go 9-2 last season and clinch a berth in the Class 2A playoffs.
Alonso is the 24th player to commit to UF this cycle and the third from South Florida. Carol City’s Nay’Quan Wright and Wardrick Wilson signed their letters of intent during the early signing period back in December.
In other South Florida recruiting news ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day:
▪ Davie Western quarterback Jesse Rivera committed to Ferris State University.
▪ Northwestern quarterback Isaiah Velez committed to Eastern Kentucky.
▪ Davie Western linebacker Angel Cepero committed to St. Thomas University.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas running back Nigel White committed to Illinois State.
▪ Champagnat offensive lineman Michael Cartwright committed to North Carolina Central.
▪ Taravella’s Josh Young committed to St. Thomas University.
