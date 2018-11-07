2 men arrested for fight surrounding Alabama-LSU football argument that left one dead

Two suspects were arrested for their role in a fight stemming from an argument over the Alabama-LSU football game that left one person dead, according to the Baton Rouge Adovocate.
LSU fans Azia Crockett, 27, and Ryan Anthony, 24, “were arrested on felony manslaughter charges,” after turning themselves into police for their role in 46-year-old Robert Bowers’ death at a Ponchatoula, Louisiana bar, according to New Orleans’ NBC affiliate WDSU.
Bowers was an Alabama fan.
Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson told the Advocate “the incident began as a verbal argument between Bowers and Crockett over the LSU-Alabama football game, although witnesses could not say for sure what it was about.”
According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, “Layrisson said Anthony hit Bowers in the head, knocking him to the floor where he was apparently unconscious. Crockett then jumped on Bowers and him and hit him multiple times.”
Bowers was on life support at a nearby hospital for the incident occurring early Sunday morning, before being pronounced dead Tuesday.
Anthony got married the hours before the altercation, according to the Times-Picayune.
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments