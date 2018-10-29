George County star is wanted by several SEC powerhouses and he just narrowed his list

George County football star McKinnley Jackson is wanted by just about every major college football program in the nation. On Monday, he narrowed his list of schools to 14.
He listed the programs in what he says is “random order” on his Facebook page: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan and Southern Miss.
The junior defensive tackle is having another monster season at George County with 71 total tackles. He has 26 tackles for negative yardage and 5 ½ sacks.
“Everybody starts with two (blockers) on him and it ends up being three,” George County coach Matt Caldwell said this summer. “I guess they’re just taking a chance that the linebackers won’t make a play.
“This my 23rd season (as a coach) and I’ve never seen anybody like him.”
Jackson verbally committed to LSU on Nov. 17, 2017, but decided in February that it was best to re-open his recruitment.
“He didn’t know how to get out of it,” Caldwell said. “That was hard on him because he didn’t want to make everybody mad.
“He’s a good, good kid. A lot of times we all forget he’s just 16 years old, only a junior in high school. That’s a lot of stress on a 16-year-old. He needs to worry about girlfriends and school and football. The other stuff, he doesn’t need to worry about at all.”
The 6-foot-2, 308-pound Jackson has drawn offers from every top SEC program, but he says he is open to listening schools from all over the country.
“I’m open to any schools,” he said. “Whatever makes me a man and a better player.”
