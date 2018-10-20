The Snell Watch: Tracking Benny Snell’s pursuit of UK’s all-time rushing record

Kentucky Wildcats junior running back Benny Snell entered the 2018 season needing to rush for 1,412 yards to pass Sonny Collins (3,835 yards from 1972-75) as UK’s all-time leading rusher.
Over a 12-game schedule, Snell entered the season needing to average 117.7 yards a game to break the record. If UK advances to a bowl game, Snell would need to average 108.7 yards a game on a 13-game slate to break Collins’ record.
Throughout the Kentucky season, we are tracking Snell’s progress toward the record:
Game Seven: Snell ran 32 times for 169 yards against Vanderbilt.
Game Six: Snell ran 13 times for 60 yards at Texas A&M.
Game Five: Snell ran 28 times for 99 yards against South Carolina.
Game Four: Snell ran 25 times for 165 yards against Mississippi State.
Game Three: Snell ran 15 times for 75 yards against Murray State.
Game Two: Snell ran 27 times for 175 yards at Florida.
Game One: Snell ran 20 times for 125 yards against Central Michigan.
For the season: Snell has run for 868 yards on 160 carries. He now has 3,292 career yards and sits third among UK’s all-time leading rushers. Next up on the list is Moe Williams (3,333 yards).
Needed to break the record: 544 yards. That is an average of 108.8 yards in the five remaining games of the regular season or 90.7 in six games if UK earns a postseason trip.
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
Comments