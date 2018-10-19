Tyreek Hill might just be willing to race American Heritage alum Anthony Schwartz

Tyreek Hill might just be the fastest man to ever play in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver regularly clocks some of the fastest recorded sprint times in the league, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. In Week 1, the receiver logged the two fastest times of the year when he hit 21.95 mph on a touchdown catch and 21.78 mph on a punt-return score. Anthony Schwartz, however, thinks he might be even faster. Now the two wide receivers seem to be sorting out the details of a potential foot race.
Schwartz, who is now a freshman with the Auburn Tigers after a standout career at Plantation American Heritage, initiated negotiations Tuesday with a simple three-word tweet in Hill’s direction. “When we racing,” Schwartz wrote on Twitter.
It took almost 48 hours, but Hill finally responded Thursday with a simple message of his own. “Link up,” the All-Pro wrote back.
While Hill displays his speed every Sunday for the Chiefs, Schwartz shouldn’t be underestimated. The wideout already has 10 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns this season, and will spend the spring with the Auburn track and field team. He’s already a record-holding sprinter, too. Last year, Schwartz set the world under-18 record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.15 seconds. He also holds the Florida record in the 200 dash with a time of 20.47.
Hill was once an accomplished sprinter, as well. Hill, who is originally from Fort Lauderdale, won state championships in Georgia in the 100 and 200 back in 2012. That year, Hill set personal records of 10.19 in the 100 and 20.14 in the 200, the latter of which was one hundredth of a second from matching a 30-year-old high school record. He was Track & Field News’ High School Boys Athlete of the Year.
No details have been announced yet, but a fascinating race could be on the horizon.
