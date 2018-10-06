The Florida Gators will give Tim Tebow this high honor at today’s game vs. LSU

Tim Tebow will soon have his named hanging in a place where only five other players are displayed.
Florida will honor Tebow during its game against LSU on Saturday by officially making him the sixth player inducted into the program’s Ring of Honor.
Tebow’s name will be revealed in front of a sold-out Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as the team pays homage to its most famous quarterback.
The prestige of Florida’s Ring of Honor manifests itself in its five current members: Emmitt Smith, Danny Wuerffel, Jack Youngblood, Steve Spurrier and Wilber Marshall. All of whom accomplished remarkable feats throughout their college careers.
And Tebow, who had one of the most productive careers of any collegiate athlete in history will join them.
Among Tebow’s biggest accomplishments were a 2007 Heisman Trophy honor, two SEC Offensive Player of the Year awards and an All-American selection.
He compiled 9,286 passing yards and 88 passing touchdowns in addition to 2,947 yards and 57 touchdowns on the ground.
The honor hasn’t quite become reality for Tebow, but he knows it’s something he’ll share with his family for years to come.
“I think probably in the moment [it’ll sink in] but then also coming back years from now it’ll continue to sink in,” he said. “Because I think the honor isn’t just really for tomorrow, it’s later on years from now, bringing my kids back to it as well, I think that’ll be really special.”
Tebow led the Gators to two national titles, one of which came in 2008 with what was one of the best teams in Florida history.
At halftime of Saturday’s game, the Gators will celebrate that 2008 national championship team of players like cornerback Joe Haden, wide receiver Percy Harvin, and defensive end Carlos Dunlap.
“I think that we had unbelievable talent, great players,” Tebow said. “But I think we had a camaraderie and a chemistry that was rivaled by probably very few teams.”
Tebow’s legacy as one of the most famous players in Florida history is rooted in how he led by example and poured passion into every game.
His zealous words as he spoke to his teammates rallied them like nothing else could, and he’ll rejoin them to share another moment of camaraderie on Saturday.
“Got a lot of family and friends that’ll be here then so many old friends and teammates,” Tebow said. “So many from the ‘08 team that’s getting celebrated and that’ll be really special and get to hang with those guys in a little bit and that’ll be really fun.”
