A former Gulfport football standout has decided to transfer from an SEC program

Former Gulfport football standout Jonathan Nance has decided to play his final year of college football elsewhere.
The senior announced on his Twitter account early Monday morning that he has decided to leave the Arkansas football team so he can preserve his final year of eligibility and transfer elsewhere in December.
The former Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College standout is trying to take advantage of a new NCAA rule that allows players to play in up to four games in a single season without wasting a year of eligibility. That means Nance will still have one year remaining even though he is a senior.
Nance is following the same path as another former MGCCC player, senior running back T’Rod Daniels, who left the Southern Miss football team last week.
Even though Nance has been listed as a first string receiver at times this season, he has just one catch for -2 yards.
He was one of the Razorbacks’ best receivers as a junior, pulling in 37 passes for 539 yards and five touchdowns after transferring in from MGCCC. Under new head coach Chad Morris, Nance’s production has dipped significantly.
Nance originally signed with Southern Miss out of Gulfport, but transferred to MGCCC after spending the 2015 spring semester in Hattiesburg.
