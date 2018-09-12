Kentucky students flip car after football team beats Florida for first time in 31 years
Kentucky students celebrated their team's first win over Florida for the first time in 31 years by flipping 19-year-old Matt O'Hara's car on Saturday night. A Mazda dealership has since given the man a new car for free.
University of Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart said that his team always plays to the same standard, regardless of who the Dawgs are playing. UGA opens against the Austin Peay Governors Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Ocean Springs High kicker Kaylee Foster has captured the nation's attention after being named homecoming queen and kicking the decisive extra point to push her football team to victory in the same night. But she's been kicking since the 7th grade.