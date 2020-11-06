Pearl River’s QB has career game to lead Wildcats to victory

Pearl River Community College football pulled off a 37-26 victory over Southwest behind a big night from redshirt sophomore quarterback Jakob Greer on homecoming in Poplarville in Thursday.

Greer led the charge with a career day, accounting for 380 yards of offense and three touchdowns.

The St. Stanislaus product completed 17 of 24 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns, also running for 166 yards and another score.

“What a testament of perseverance,” PRCC coach Seth Smith said. “That’s a kid who’s been here for three years as a redshirt. He finally gets a chance to start (this season) and has done a great job.”

Pearl River opened the scoring in the first quarter, piecing together a run-heavy 15-play, 75-yard drive. The Wildcats found pay dirt on a 10-yard pass-and-catch from Greer to Stetson Moore. Greer found Moore, a Liberty verbal commit, in solo coverage on the right side and arched a pass to the back corner of the end zone. Moore leapt over the defensive back and pulled in the pass for a 6-0 lead.

Southwest responded with two scores to go ahead 14-6. A couple of big defensive plays, however bookended a strong finish to the first half by the Wildcats.

With Southwest pinned deep in its own territory, Jaylen Glaude zipped around the right side of the line and surprised the Bear quarterback from behind to force a fumble.

With players diving all over to scoop up the slippery ball, Antonio Barnes (Poplarville) came away from the pile holding the pigskin.

PRCC cashed in thanks to a 27-yard field goal from Branson Davis. Just before the end of the frame Barnes came up big again, plucking a pass out of the air in PRCC’s red zone to keep the Bears off the board.

The Wildcat defense continued its strong play in the third, blanking SMCC to allow PRCC to retake the lead.

After forcing a punt late in the third, PRCC wasted no time retaking the lead, 15-14. On the first play from scrimmage Greer hit Jones on a screen to the left side. Jones raced back against the grain of the field and found his way into the end zone untouched for a 46-yard score.

“That’s a special guy,” Greer said of Jones. “If you can just get the ball in his hands he can take it to the house.”

After the Bears retook the lead, 20-15, to open the fourth quarter the Wildcats on their next possession. Set up by a 39-yard pass to Jones and a 30-yard keeper from Greer, Nick Milsap (Raleigh; Oak Grove) scored on a 4-yard run up the middle. A successful quarterback keeper on the 2-point conversion pushed PRCC back ahead 23-20.

Two possessions later Southwest jumped ahead 26-23, but PRCC immediately hit back. Greer opened the six-play scoring drive with a 32-yard run and then capped it by calling his own number and dashing across the field for a 15-yard touchdown. Following a successful PAT, PRCC held a 30-26 advantage with 6:50 remaining.

The defense forced another punt and the Wildcats milked the clock with another lengthy scoring drive. With Will Young in as a wildcat QB, PRCC drove 78 yards and scored on a 13-yard dash down the visiting sideline from the freshman.

Sophomore Ben Johnson helped put the game on ice with an interception.

PRCC racked up nearly 500 yards of total offense on the day.

“Credit to the offensive linemen and the running backs setting the blocks and giving me the lanes to run through,” Greer said. “They stuck to it and never let up the whole night. All of the credit goes to them. I’m just back there running the ball.

“That is their hard work out there.”

Jones led PRCC receivers with 11 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown. Young and Chris Holifield Jr. rounded out PRCC’s rushing leaders with 65 and 50 yards respectively.

Collectively, the defense forced three turnovers and five punts to turn the tide in the Wildcats’ favor.