Jones College tops Pearl River in Ellisville

Pearl River running back Chris Holifield looks for positive yardage against Jones College in Ellisville on Oct. 29, 2020. PRCC Athletics

Jones College topped Pearl Pearl Rivert in the 90th edition of the “Cat Fight” on Thursday, winning 37-13 at Bobcat Stadium in Ellisville.

Jones College (3-1) took an early 13-0 lead in the first quarter. In between the Bobcats’ two scoring drives Pearl River (1-3) looked like it was going to capitalize on some defensive momentum after Tank Robinson broke through the JC protection to block a PAT. The Wildcats drove 59 yards down the field in eight plays. Aided by a 35-yard run from freshman Will Young , PRCC looked at a first-and-goal situation. Unfortunately, the Wildcats fumbled two plays later and JC was able to drive down the field for its second score.

JC tacked on a third score before the end of the quarter to take a 20-0 lead.

The Bobcats extended their lead to 30-0 midway through the second via another touchdown and field goal after the Wildcat defense held strong in the red zone.

The Wildcats looked to break the shutout just before halftime. Following the field goal, PRCC drove down the field but came up just short on fourth-and-goal.

Touchdown Wildcats

The Wildcats fought their way down the field on the first scoring drive of the game early in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Austin Davidson completed two fourth downs to Latreal Jones at midfield and just barely into Bobcat territory to keep the drive alive. Again, PRCC had to convert a fourth down in the red zone as Davidson dashed through the left side for the tough yards to pick up a crucial conversion. Two plays, later Dymarcus Griffin cut through the defense for a 4-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats kept the momentum on their side as the defense forced its first turnover on the next series. The Bobcats completed a play to the left side, but Noah Mitchell caught the play from behind to punch the ball out and Ben Johnson pounced on the loose ball.

Later in the quarter, PRCC found pay dirt for the second time on a 34-yard scamper from Chris Holifield Jr.. The freshman speedster took the handoff, ran around the left side of the line, picked up a couple blocks and dashed virtually untouched down the sideline.

Statistical leaders

Davidson led PRCC’s passers, throwing for 72 yards. He also rushed for 66. Holifield Jr. had a season-high on the ground, rushing seven times for 88 yards. Tavion Smith led PRCC’s receivers with four receptions for 58 yards.

Defensively, Mitchell was credited with 10 tackles. Damien Lynch finished with nine.