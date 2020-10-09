Pearl River turned it over 6 times, but found a way to put a scare into Co-Lin

Fighting dreary conditions from Hurricane Delta in addition to the Copiah-Lincoln Wolves, the Pearl River Community College football team turned it over six times Thursday night in a 27-24 loss in Wesson.

The Wildcats dropped to 0-2 under first-year head coach Seth Smith

“We would not be in the game without our defense. Coach (Ty) Trahan, Coach (Lorenzo) Breland and Coach (Ta’Ron) Sims do a phenomenal job and honestly, that’s our hope,” Smith said. “If we can just help them a little on offense, we can win. 27-24 is sickening because you lose 27-24 after turning the ball over six times. That’s a sickening loss.

“Other than two big pass plays our secondary played great again. Again, the defense is the heartbeat of the team. If they continue to play like that, we’ll find a way offensively to quit putting them in these spots. You can’t play championship football by turning it over six times.”

PRCC redshirt sophomore QB Jakob Greer completed 10 of 15 passes for 79 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Austin Davidson completed 8 of 13 for 87 yeards with two picks.

Latreal Jones led PRCC’s receiving corps with six catches for 57 yards. Josh Sanders caught three passes for 12 yards and Rhyen Brisco caught three passes for 19.

Freshmen Will Young and Chris Holifield Jr. tied for the team rushing lead with 56 yards apiece on 10 and seven carries respectively.

Sophomore linebacker Noah Mitchell had a big game defensively, recording 15 total tackles with a sack, three tackles-for-loss and an interception for a touchdown. Luther Woullard II picked up nine tackles and Ra’Sheim Jordan added seven.

Co-Lin improved to 2-0 with the win.

PRCC next hosts East Central on Oct. 15.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER