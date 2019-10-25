The Pearl River football coach is out after three years on the job

Pearl River Community College football coach Ted Egger has stepped down after three seasons. JUCO WEEKLY

Pearl River Community College football coach Ted Egger has stepped down after three years on the job, the school announced Friday.

Egger, 41, was 10-17 in three seasons after he replaced David Saunders, who was fired in May of 2017 after one 2-7 campaign.

“We appreciate Coach Egger and his staff for bringing stability to our program over the last three years,” PRCC athletic director Jeff Long said in a press release “We thank him for his efforts in leading our program and wish him the best in all of his future endeavors.”

“Coach Egger has been a great addition to our campus culture over the last three years. He’s a man with high morals and integrity,” Pearl River president Dr. Adam Breerwood said. “We wish Coach Egger and his family the best of luck in his new opportunities.”

Egger, a native of Hornell, N.Y., arrived at PRCC in 2016 as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. He was elevated to the role of interim head coach in 2017 and posted a surprise 5-4 season. He was 2-7 in 2018 and 3-6 this past season.

Egger’s final game as head coach was a 24-19 win over Mississippi Delta Community College on Thursday.

“I appreciate Dr. Breerwood and Pearl River for giving me the opportunity to lead the Wildcats,” Egger said in a press release. “It has been a joy to lead this program and I want to thank the community and players for everything they have done for me and my family.”

PRCC said that a search to replace Eggers will begin immediately.