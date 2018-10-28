Terrion Avery gets rolling as Gulf Coast wins season finale

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College piled up 352 rushing yards and pulled away from Hinds 45-24 Saturday on Homecoming at A.L. May Memorial Stadium.
Terrion Avery rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns behind a dominating performance by the Bulldogs offensive line.
“That group, I’m tickled to death with how we’ve been able to run the ball all year,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “They’re a very physical group. They take pride in being able to get a push up front.”
The No. 15 Bulldogs (7-2, 4-2 MACJC South) finish the season on a four-game win streak. They outscored the opposition 158-52 over that stretch.
Copiah-Lincoln-East Mississippi and Northwest-Jones will be the first-round match-ups in the state playoffs.
As has been the case much of the year, Gulf Coast jumped on top early. It led 14-3 after the first 15 minutes on a short Avery run and the first touchdown of the year for Dominic Blankenship. He scored on a 4-yard pass from Chance Lovertich.
Hinds (4-5, 2-4) cut the second-quarter deficit to 17-10 on a pick-six, before Avery gave Gulf Coast a 24-10 halftime lead on a 5-yard run.
The Eagles got the game within a touchdown after an early fourth-quarter touchdown, but Shaun Anderson (Fr., Picayune/Picayune) scored on a 61-yard reverse to make it 31-17.
After another Hinds score, Gulf Coast scored on a 4-yard fade from Lovertich to Sedevyn Gray (So., Puckett/Puckett), and after Hinds fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Omni Wells (Fr., Moss Point/Moss Point) closed out the scoring with a 2-yard score.
Avery averaged 7.1 yards per carry and constantly hunted for extra yardage.
“Terrion played his high school football on this field,” Wright said. “His last game probably ever on this field, he ran with something extra tonight. I’m really proud of him.”
Wright’s first year in charge saw the Bulldogs finish just out of a playoff spot. They were eliminated from the postseason in the final week.
“Overall, I’m very pleased not just with our effort but our consistency throughout the year,” he said. “We’ve got some guys who laid it out for their school today.”
