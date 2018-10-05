Gulf Coast quarterback Chance Lovertich completed 26 of 31 passes for 394 yards nnd six touchdowns in the win over Southwest.
Gulf Coast quarterback Chance Lovertich completed 26 of 31 passes for 394 yards nnd six touchdowns in the win over Southwest. Kerry Bass Juco Weekly

Junior Colleges

Gulf Coast dominates Southwest behind QBs 6 touchdown passes; Pearl River falls to Jones

By Sun Herald

October 05, 2018 06:00 AM

Chance Lovertich threw for six touchdowns and the Mississippi Gulf Coast defense held Southwest to less than 200 yards in a dominant 56-7 victory Thursday at Hurst Stadium in Summit.

“We definitely played better in all three phases, so I’m pleased with that,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “Getting on a bus to play a tough South Division game, you’re never going to say that’s a small accomplishment.”

The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-2 MACJC South) rolled up 514 total yards, and the offense benefited from a couple of Bears turnover forced by the stingy defense.

Gulf Coast got a 2-yard touchdown from Omni Wells (Fr., Moss Point/Moss Point) in the first quarter before exploding for 21 second-quarter points on three scoring passes from Lovertich (Fr., Jackson Prep/Brandon).

He hit Denzel Carter (Fr., Lakewood/St. Petersburg, Fla) for a 4-yarder, Mystikal McGhee (Fr., Booker T. Washington/Pensacola) for a 61-yarder, and Nick Brown (So., Stone/Wiggins) for a 15-yarder. Gulf Coast led 28-7 at half.

Lovertich got three more in the third quarter. Brown caught touchdown passes of 65 and 11 yards before Perry Keyes (Fr., Taylorsville/Taylorsville) scored on a 25-yarder.

Lovertich completed 26 of 31 passes for 394 yards. Brown caught four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns, and Sedevyn Gray (So., Puckett/Puckett) had four for 70 yards.

Gulf Coast returns to A.L. May Memorial Stadium next week when East Central visits. Kickoff on Thursday is set for 7 p.m.

Jones 48, Pearl River 7: Pearl River fell behind early and never overtook visiting Jones College on Thursday, falling 48-7 in the 88th edition of the Cat Fight.

The Wildcats begin a string of Saturday games starting next week when PRCC (0-6, 0-4) visits Southwest in Summit on Oct. 13 for a 5 p.m. kickoff. PRCC hosts homecoming against Gulf Coast at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 and then closes out the season at Mississippi Delta on Oct. 27. The game against the Trojans is a 2:30 p.m. start.

Trailing 14-0 midway through the second quarter, PRCC capitalized on a Jones (5-1, 4-0) miscue. The Bobcats attempted to catch PRCC snoozing with an onside kick, but the ball only traveled two yards. The Wildcats cashed in on the early mistake, capping a six-play drive when quarterback Tavis Williams (Gulfport; Harrison Central) gashed the Bobcats up the middle for a 17-yard score.

The touchdown marked Williams third rushing score in as many games as PRCC’s starting signal-caller. Williams was under duress for much of the game, completing 6 of 16 passes for 14 yards. He also rushed 17 times but because of a handful of sacks he finished with just eight yards on the ground.

