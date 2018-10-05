Gulf Coast dominates Southwest behind QBs 6 touchdown passes; Pearl River falls to Jones

Chance Lovertich threw for six touchdowns and the Mississippi Gulf Coast defense held Southwest to less than 200 yards in a dominant 56-7 victory Thursday at Hurst Stadium in Summit.
“We definitely played better in all three phases, so I’m pleased with that,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “Getting on a bus to play a tough South Division game, you’re never going to say that’s a small accomplishment.”
The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-2 MACJC South) rolled up 514 total yards, and the offense benefited from a couple of Bears turnover forced by the stingy defense.
Gulf Coast got a 2-yard touchdown from Omni Wells (Fr., Moss Point/Moss Point) in the first quarter before exploding for 21 second-quarter points on three scoring passes from Lovertich (Fr., Jackson Prep/Brandon).
He hit Denzel Carter (Fr., Lakewood/St. Petersburg, Fla) for a 4-yarder, Mystikal McGhee (Fr., Booker T. Washington/Pensacola) for a 61-yarder, and Nick Brown (So., Stone/Wiggins) for a 15-yarder. Gulf Coast led 28-7 at half.
Lovertich got three more in the third quarter. Brown caught touchdown passes of 65 and 11 yards before Perry Keyes (Fr., Taylorsville/Taylorsville) scored on a 25-yarder.
Lovertich completed 26 of 31 passes for 394 yards. Brown caught four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns, and Sedevyn Gray (So., Puckett/Puckett) had four for 70 yards.
Gulf Coast returns to A.L. May Memorial Stadium next week when East Central visits. Kickoff on Thursday is set for 7 p.m.
Jones 48, Pearl River 7: Pearl River fell behind early and never overtook visiting Jones College on Thursday, falling 48-7 in the 88th edition of the Cat Fight.
The Wildcats begin a string of Saturday games starting next week when PRCC (0-6, 0-4) visits Southwest in Summit on Oct. 13 for a 5 p.m. kickoff. PRCC hosts homecoming against Gulf Coast at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 and then closes out the season at Mississippi Delta on Oct. 27. The game against the Trojans is a 2:30 p.m. start.
Trailing 14-0 midway through the second quarter, PRCC capitalized on a Jones (5-1, 4-0) miscue. The Bobcats attempted to catch PRCC snoozing with an onside kick, but the ball only traveled two yards. The Wildcats cashed in on the early mistake, capping a six-play drive when quarterback Tavis Williams (Gulfport; Harrison Central) gashed the Bobcats up the middle for a 17-yard score.
The touchdown marked Williams third rushing score in as many games as PRCC’s starting signal-caller. Williams was under duress for much of the game, completing 6 of 16 passes for 14 yards. He also rushed 17 times but because of a handful of sacks he finished with just eight yards on the ground.
